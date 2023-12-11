Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024

Citroen India will be joining a list of carmakers that announced their imminent plans to increase prices across its entire passenger vehicle lineup, effective January 2024. This move, in line with industry trends, involves a price hike ranging from 2.5 to 3 per cent of the current lineup's ex-showroom prices. The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.

The price hike will be applicable from January 1, 2024.

Until the end of December 2023, the existing prices for all Citroen models will remain in effect. Moreover, this announcement comes after a previous price hike in July 2023, where the C3 Hatchback saw an increase of up to Rs 17,500. This marked the third price adjustment for the hatchback in the same year, with previous hikes occurring in January and April. The April adjustment, coinciding with the adoption of BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine options, affected the C3 Hatchback. Additionally, in August 2023, Citroen also increased prices for its electric offering, the EC3 hatchback, by up to Rs 25,000 on select variants.

The price hike will vary across models.

Citroen India's current portfolio comprises the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, C5 Aircross, and the all-electric eC3.