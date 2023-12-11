Login

Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024

The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The price hike will be applicable from January 1, 2024.
  • The quantum of the hike ranges from 2.5 to 3 per cent.
  • The price hike will vary across models.

Citroen India will be joining a list of carmakers that announced their imminent plans to increase prices across its entire passenger vehicle lineup, effective January 2024. This move, in line with industry trends, involves a price hike ranging from 2.5 to 3 per cent of the current lineup's ex-showroom prices. The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Auto To Hike Prices For SUV Range From January 2024

 

The price hike will be applicable from January 1, 2024.

 

Until the end of December 2023, the existing prices for all Citroen models will remain in effect. Moreover, this announcement comes after a previous price hike in July 2023, where the C3 Hatchback saw an increase of up to Rs 17,500. This marked the third price adjustment for the hatchback in the same year, with previous hikes occurring in January and April. The April adjustment, coinciding with the adoption of BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine options, affected the C3 Hatchback. Additionally, in August 2023, Citroen also increased prices for its electric offering, the EC3 hatchback, by up to Rs 25,000 on select variants.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024

 

The price hike will vary across models.

 

Citroen India's current portfolio comprises the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, C5 Aircross, and the all-electric eC3.

 

