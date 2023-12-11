Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 11, 2023
Highlights
- The price hike will be applicable from January 1, 2024.
- The quantum of the hike ranges from 2.5 to 3 per cent.
- The price hike will vary across models.
Citroen India will be joining a list of carmakers that announced their imminent plans to increase prices across its entire passenger vehicle lineup, effective January 2024. This move, in line with industry trends, involves a price hike ranging from 2.5 to 3 per cent of the current lineup's ex-showroom prices. The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.
Also Read: Mahindra Auto To Hike Prices For SUV Range From January 2024
The price hike will be applicable from January 1, 2024.
Until the end of December 2023, the existing prices for all Citroen models will remain in effect. Moreover, this announcement comes after a previous price hike in July 2023, where the C3 Hatchback saw an increase of up to Rs 17,500. This marked the third price adjustment for the hatchback in the same year, with previous hikes occurring in January and April. The April adjustment, coinciding with the adoption of BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine options, affected the C3 Hatchback. Additionally, in August 2023, Citroen also increased prices for its electric offering, the EC3 hatchback, by up to Rs 25,000 on select variants.
Also Read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024
The price hike will vary across models.
Citroen India's current portfolio comprises the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, C5 Aircross, and the all-electric eC3.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 58,000 km
- Diesel
- AMT
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 41,250 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 57,276 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Citroen Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18394 second ago
The company witnessed a substantial 510 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 456 crore recorded in FY2022.
-18256 second ago
Under the collaboration, Tata Power will deploy over 500 EV charging points at various IOCL retail outlets across the country.
-18154 second ago
Jairaj will succeed Roland Bouchara, who led the company for six and a half years in India
-17741 second ago
The scaled-down version gets the same design as the Cybertruck design and also features rear-wheel drive, LED lights, and electric braking
-17419 second ago
The analysis carried out by Frost and Sullivan revealed that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership while the petrols were second best in the segment.
-6652 second ago
Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.
-1164 second ago
The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.
2 minutes ago
The scooter is offered with a special battery subscription scheme, which drives the initial price down and requires the buyer to pay a monthly subscription fee
16 minutes ago
The design patent shows the final production EV will be close to the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.
2 hours ago
The model is offered in both single and double cab guises in Algeria, while Brazil focuses solely on the four-door model
1 day ago
Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.
13 days ago
This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.
2 months ago
Citroen has also confirmed that all upcoming models will be underpinned by the C-Cubed platform and will have both petrol and diesel engine options.
2 months ago
Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.
4 months ago
With the C3 Aircross, Citroen India is entering the highly competitive compact SUV segment. Is it capable of taking on the competition? Let's find out.