Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 12, 2023
Highlights
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be increasing prices across its complete model range by up to two per cent from January 1, 2024. The automaker’s India product portfolio comprises the Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan models, all of which will get a price increment across the trims and variants. The company attributed the hike to rising and material costs.
Announcing the price hike, a company spokesperson from Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Effective 1st January 2024, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India plans to hike prices by up to 2% across its model range owing to rising input and material costs. While the brand continues to absorb most of the input cost increase, however, some impact will have to be passed on to the end consumers.”
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
At present, Volkswagen’s range starts with the Virtus sedan priced from Rs 11.48 lakh onwards. The Volkswagen Taigun comes next and is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh onwards. The Tiguan is VW India’s most expensive offering and is priced at Rs 35.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The final revised prices will vary based on the model, variant, and trim, among other details.
This year also saw Volkswagen bring yearly updates to the Virtus and Taigun with new variants, colour options, as well as the option of a manual transmission on the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The automaker also introduced the Sound Edition on the MQB-A0-IN twins with more features and revised pricing.
Price hikes around the new year are common and are seen as an annual affair, especially after the festive season. Apart from Volkswagen, other automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Citroen, MG Motor India, Mahindra, Audi, BMW, and more have announced price hikes for the new year.
