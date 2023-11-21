Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
21-Nov-23 02:51 PM IST
Highlights
- The Virtus Sound Edition is priced between Rs 15.51 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh
- Prices for the Taigun Sound Edition range between Rs 16.33 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh
- Both vehicles get an upgraded 7-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier
Volkswagen has launched a new variant of the Taigun and the Virtus named the Sound Edition. Both these special editions will be sold in limited numbers with exclusive decals on the outside and features on the inside. Prices for the Taigun Sound Editon start at Rs. 16.33 lakh for MT and Rs. 17.90 lakh for AT.
The Virtus Sound Edition, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15.51 lakh for the manual and Rs 16.77 lakh for the automatic transmission. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.
Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
The Sound Edition will offer a 7-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and amplifier
Starting off with the Taigun Sound Edition is based on the Topline trim and offers exterior changes, which include Sound Edition badges and graphics on the C-pillars. The SUV is available in four colour schemes: Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey and Lava Red. Adding a bit of contrast is the white-painted roof and ORVMs. Moreover, The Taigun Sound Edition gets a 7-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier. The SUV is also offered with powered front seats as standard.
Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven
The Virtus Sound Edition is also based on the Topline variant and gets the same treatment as the Taigun Sound Edition. On the inside, it gets electrically operated front seats along with a 7-speaker music system that packs a sub-woofer and an amplifier, while the exteriors get special badges and decals on C-pillars. Exterior colour options with Virtus Sound Edition are Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red, and it also gets a contrasting white roof and ORVMs.
Unique decals on the exterior help accentuate the special edition vehicles
As for the powertrain, since both these vehicles are based on the Topline variant, they will be only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 113 BHP and 178 Nm. The engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Latest News
