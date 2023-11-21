Login

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

21-Nov-23 02:51 PM IST

Highlights

  • The Virtus Sound Edition is priced between Rs 15.51 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh
  • Prices for the Taigun Sound Edition range between Rs 16.33 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh
  • Both vehicles get an upgraded 7-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier

Volkswagen has launched a new variant of the Taigun and the Virtus named the Sound Edition. Both these special editions will be sold in limited numbers with exclusive decals on the outside and features on the inside. Prices for the Taigun Sound Editon start at Rs. 16.33 lakh for MT and Rs. 17.90 lakh for AT.  

 

 

The Virtus Sound Edition, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15.51 lakh for the manual and Rs 16.77 lakh for the automatic transmission. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21


 

 

The Sound Edition will offer a 7-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and amplifier 

 

Starting off with the Taigun Sound Edition is based on the Topline trim and offers exterior changes, which include Sound Edition badges and graphics on the C-pillars. The SUV is available in four colour schemes: Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey and Lava Red. Adding a bit of contrast is the white-painted roof and ORVMs. Moreover, The Taigun Sound Edition gets a 7-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier. The SUV is also offered with powered front seats as standard.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

 

The Virtus Sound Edition is also based on the Topline variant and gets the same treatment as the Taigun Sound Edition. On the inside, it gets electrically operated front seats along with a 7-speaker music system that packs a sub-woofer and an amplifier, while the exteriors get special badges and decals on C-pillars. Exterior colour options with Virtus Sound Edition are Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red, and it also gets a contrasting white roof and ORVMs.

 

Unique decals on the exterior help accentuate the special edition vehicles

 

As for the powertrain, since both these vehicles are based on the Topline variant, they will be only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 113 BHP and 178 Nm. The engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16924 second ago

The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.

Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12154 second ago

HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.

Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3439 second ago

The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.

New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.

Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!

2024 Jeep Compass BlackShark Review: Diesel Automatic Becomes More Affordable
2024 Jeep Compass BlackShark Review: Diesel Automatic Becomes More Affordable
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The recently launched updated 2024 Jeep Compass now comes with a 4x2 diesel automatic option. We spent a day with the SUV to see if how good it is.

