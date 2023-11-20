Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
20-Nov-23 05:05 PM IST
Highlights
- The Virtus in the GT Edge variant offers 8-speaker with a subwoofer and amplifier
- The Taigun GT Edge Variant comes with 6-speakers and subwoofer and amplifier
- No mechanical changes are expected
Volkswagen is set to launch yet another special edition version of the Taigun along with the Virtus named the ‘Sound Edition’. The new variant will be launched tomorrow, on November 21, and follows the launch of the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition introduced recently. Going by the name, the Taigun Sound Edition and Virtus Sound Edition are expected to cater to audiophiles by offering an enhanced audio system over the standard music system in the cars.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
VW recently launched the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition pictured above
In the top-spec GT Edge guise of the Taigun, the SUV offers six speakers with a subwoofer and amplifier as standard. In comparison, the Virtus GT Edge variant offers eight speakers, a subwoofer, and an amplifier.
Also Read: 7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
The Virtus GT Edge Edition finished in matte black
Mechanically, we expect both vehicles to be identical to the standard variants and will continue to offer two engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor making 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor churning out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. As standard, both engine options get a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed torque converter on the 1.0-litre motor. While the larger 1.5-litre engine is available with the 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Volkswagen Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-11839 second ago
The Hilux MHEV will retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
-8127 second ago
A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X
-7620 second ago
Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar
-3672 second ago
The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.
1 hour ago
All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.
1 hour ago
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.
19 hours ago
Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia
20 hours ago
What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action
20 hours ago
KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto
22 hours ago
We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps
2 hours ago
The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!
1 day ago
The recently launched updated 2024 Jeep Compass now comes with a 4x2 diesel automatic option. We spent a day with the SUV to see if how good it is.
2 days ago
The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators
2 days ago
Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
3 days ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas