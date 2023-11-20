Login

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21

Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

20-Nov-23 05:05 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Virtus in the GT Edge variant offers 8-speaker with a subwoofer and amplifier
  • The Taigun GT Edge Variant comes with 6-speakers and subwoofer and amplifier
  • No mechanical changes are expected

Volkswagen is set to launch yet another special edition version of the Taigun along with the Virtus named the ‘Sound Edition’. The new variant will be launched tomorrow, on November 21, and follows the launch of the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition introduced recently. Going by the name, the Taigun Sound Edition and Virtus Sound Edition are expected to cater to audiophiles by offering an enhanced audio system over the standard music system in the cars. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2

VW recently launched the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition pictured above

 

In the top-spec GT Edge guise of the Taigun, the SUV offers six speakers with a subwoofer and amplifier as standard. In comparison, the Virtus GT Edge variant offers eight speakers, a subwoofer, and an amplifier.

 

Also Read: 7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory

The Virtus GT Edge Edition finished in matte black

 

Mechanically, we expect both vehicles to be identical to the standard variants and will continue to offer two engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor making 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor churning out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. As standard, both engine options get a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed torque converter on the 1.0-litre motor. While the larger 1.5-litre engine is available with the 7-speed DSG gearbox. 

