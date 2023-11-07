7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory

Car wraps and fancy detailing is becoming common among not just enthusiasts but regular drivers who just consider cars as a means of transportation that takes them from point A to point B. Carmakers have noticed it and have started rolling out matte finished cars right from the factory. Here are your options.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition

This not only looks different but is a limited edition variant of the Kushaq which is limited to just 500 units. It went on sale in July but a few might still be available at some showrooms. Finished in Carbon Steel, it gets glossy black and chrome inserts on the outside as well. It commands a premium of Rs 40,000 over the Style variant.

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition

The Slavia is a good-looking sedan but looks even better in the Matte Edition. Its based on the top Style variant and just like the Kushaq, commands a Rs 40,000 premium. Apart from the paint scheme, it gets the ORVMs and door handles in gloss black. The grille and bottom of the doors and window line get chrome treatment. It is available with both 1.0 and 1.5 engine options.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge

The matte finish has been extended to the VW twins as well. The Taigun GT Edge also gets matte black paint with chrome and sporty red accents. It can be had with the top GT trims with both a manual and an automatic option. Its price starts at Rs 18.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh







Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge

The Taigun’s sedan sibling followed the path to a matte paint job in October. The Virtus GT Edge will be a limited-run offering and be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. It will be based on the GT line variant with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol that can be had with a manual or an automatic gearbox. The prices start at Rs 17.62 lakh.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Edition Gains Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour

Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens

Kia began offering matte finished cars with the Seltos, followed by the Sonet and Carens. The cars get a matte graphite colour with piano black inserts. The interior comprise of sage green leatherette upholstery and contrast red stitching.

Apart from the standard X-Line finishing, the Sonet comes with silver inserts for the bumper and at the bottom of the doors. It is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh and can be had with only an automatic in the turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

The Seltos looks much sharper than before and the design only gets accentuated with the matte finish. It is based on the top-spec GT-Line and can be picked with a diesel or a turbo-petrol option. It is priced from Rs 19.60 lakh.





The Carens is the newest addition to the list. Apart from the cosmetic updates, it also gets a rear seat entertainment package. Based on the Luxury Plus variant, its prices start from Rs 18.95 lakh.

Also Read: Kia Carens X-Line Launched In India In Two Variants; Prices Start At Rs 18.95 Lakh