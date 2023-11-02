Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh

Having previewed it earlier in 2023, Volkswagen India has now launched the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition at a price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Trail Edition costs no more than the standard GT trim of the Taigun it’s based on. Originally showcased as a concept, the Trail theme is aimed at beefing up the Taigun’s identity as an SUV, and adds a few cosmetic elements to enhance its visual presence. In a bid to maintain the contrast against the several dark styling cues that have been used, Volkswagen will only offer the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in three colours – Reflex Silver, Candy White and Carbon Steel Grey. Deliveries will commence later in November.

Black alloys and decals help visually distinguish the Trail Edition.

On the outside, exclusive to the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition are its 16-inch black alloy wheels, along with bars mounted on the roof rails, red inserts for the wing mirror casings, a contrast roof, decals spread over the rear door and three-quarter panels along with ‘Trail Edition’ badging.

‘Trail’ embossing on leatherette seat covers for the latest GT Edge offering.

Inside, the Taigun GT Edge Trail gets new leatherette seat covers with ‘Trail’ embossing, stainless steel pedals and a dual-view dashcam. The rest of the equipment list mirrors that of the standard Taigun GT, so the Trail Edition also has hill start assist, front fog lamps, touch panel for the auto climate control system, auto headlights and wipers, wireless phone charging, reverse camera and powered wing mirrors, among others.

The only engine available with the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that puts out a peak 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It’s paired with the six-speed manual transmission, which is the only gearbox on offer with the Trail Edition.