Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
03-Oct-23 06:45 PM IST
Highlights
- The Virtus Matte Edition in Manual variant is priced at Rs 17.62 lakh
- The DSG variant is priced at Rs 19.29 lakh
- Volkswagen is offering customers a range of benefits and services this festive season
Volkswagen has introduced feature enhancements for its popular models, the Taigun and Virtus, in India. Additionally, the brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition in Carbon Steel Grey Matte. This paint scheme, originally reserved for the Taigun SUV, is now available for the Virtus as well.
Interested buyers can exclusively book this limited-run Virtus model online, and it comes with both manual and DSG automatic transmission options. The manual variant is priced at Rs 17.62 lakh, while the DSG variant is priced at Rs 19.29 lakh.
In terms of feature enhancements, Volkswagen has introduced powered front seats, along with footwell illumination in the Topline and GT Plus variants. Volkswagen has also added a sub-woofer and amplifier to the GT Plus variants. As for the price of the Volkswagen Taigun, the MT Topline Variant with powered seats is priced at Rs 11.62 lakh, while the AT is priced at Rs 17.60 lakh. The Virtus Topline MT and AT variant - with powered seats - comes with a sticker price of Rs 15.21 lakh and Rs 16.47 lakh, respectively.
When comparing the models to the standard variants, the upgraded Taigun is dearer by Rs 19,000 for the MT option and the AT is costlier by Rs 25,000. Similarly, the Virtus Topline MT with the feature additions commands Rs 32,000 more than the standard model, while the AT becomes dearer by Rs 27,500 (all prices, ex-showroom).
