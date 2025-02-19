Login
Bharat NCAP 2.0 To Include ADAS Assessment In Crash Tests

The evolution of India’s crash testing programme aims to assess ADAS features and how they can be customised to suit Indian road conditions.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bharat NCAP to role out 2.0 version with new standards
  • Hi-tech safety and ADAS features to be evaluated
  • India-specific ADAS features to be explored

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is actively working on Bharat New Car Assessment Programme 2.0 (Bharat NCAP 2.0), an even more advanced version of India’s vehicle safety assessment programme. It primarily aims to incorporate the evaluation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), aligning Indian automotive safety standards with global benchmarks. The development of Bharat NCAP 2.0 was announced by Ujjwala Karle, Deputy Director & Head of Technology Group & Digital Twin Lab, ARAI, emphasising the need to adapt international safety technologies to Indian driving conditions.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

2023 Tata Harrier ADAS

This was announced at the ADAS Show 2025, held in Bangalore and supported by ARAI. During the event, Ms Karle highlighted the importance of localised solutions for global automotive technologies, stating that "Technology is global, but solutions are local." She underscored that ADAS will play a key role in Bharat NCAP 2.0. 
 

To achieve this, ARAI is employing an integrated approach that combines virtual simulations with real-world testing to ensure accurate verification and validation of ADAS features. The organisation showcased its potential at the expo by demonstrating its capabilities in testing features like autonomous emergency braking systems (AEBS) in passenger cars. Additionally, it is claimed that ARAI has been actively involved in collecting India-specific data for ADAS functionalities, ensuring the suite is optimised for local road conditions and driving behaviour.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

 

Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests 1

ARAI, operating as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has long been instrumental in vehicle testing, certification, and research in India. Its efforts in developing the Indian New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) – launched in August 2023 – have significantly influenced consumer awareness with its ratings of vehicles based on crash test performance. 
 

Since its launch, BNCAP has evaluated 15 vehicles including popular models such as the Mahindra XUV 9e, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Nexon, Tata Curvv, Tata Nexon EV, and Citroen Basalt. 

