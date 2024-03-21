Stellantis Ventures Invests in LiDAR Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture capital fund of Stellantis N.V., has invested in SteerLight, a company developing innovative LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensing technology. SteerLight has developed a new generation of high-performance, on-chip LiDAR systems.

Also Read: Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Leveraging silicon photonics technology, SteerLight's LiDAR tech can accurately sense the surrounding 3D environment. This capability shows promise for enhancing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving features in future vehicles from Stellantis' brand portfolio.

François Simoens, co-founder and CEO of SteerLight said “We see a great benefit from having Stellantis’ corporate venture fund recognize our innovation so we can unlock large-scale adoption of LiDAR for industrial and mobility applications. Our new LiDAR technology is key to supporting new services in the automotive industry, and we are looking forward to working together to advance the next generation of vehicles.”

Also Read: Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024

For Stellantis, investing in SteerLight aligns with the goals outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. A core focus is identifying breakthrough technologies that can deliver substantial value to customers at a large scale. Automated driving capabilities remain a high priority, making SteerLight's innovative LiDAR a potential enabler for widespread ADAS adoption.

Also Read: Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India

Both companies expressed enthusiasm about collaborating to advance the next generation of automated vehicle technologies through this investment from Stellantis Ventures. Since its inception in 2022, the venture fund has invested in over a dozen startups developing cutting-edge solutions to drive mobility forward.





