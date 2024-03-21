Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Stellantis Ventures Invests in LiDAR Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

SteerLight has developed a new generation of high-performance, on-chip LiDAR systems
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Stellantis has invested in SteerLight, a company developing innovative LiDAR sensing technology.
  • SteerLight's LiDAR technology employs silicon photonics, enabling precise 3D environment sensing for ADAS applications.
  • The investment aligns with Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture capital fund of Stellantis N.V., has invested in SteerLight, a company developing innovative LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensing technology. SteerLight has developed a new generation of high-performance, on-chip LiDAR systems.

 

Also Read: Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

Leveraging silicon photonics technology, SteerLight's LiDAR tech can accurately sense the surrounding 3D environment. This capability shows promise for enhancing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving features in future vehicles from Stellantis' brand portfolio.

François Simoens, co-founder and CEO of SteerLight said “We see a great benefit from having Stellantis’ corporate venture fund recognize our innovation so we can unlock large-scale adoption of LiDAR for industrial and mobility applications. Our new LiDAR technology is key to supporting new services in the automotive industry, and we are looking forward to working together to advance the next generation of vehicles.”

 

Also Read: Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024

 

For Stellantis, investing in SteerLight aligns with the goals outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. A core focus is identifying breakthrough technologies that can deliver substantial value to customers at a large scale. Automated driving capabilities remain a high priority, making SteerLight's innovative LiDAR a potential enabler for widespread ADAS adoption.

 

Also Read: Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India

 

Both companies expressed enthusiasm about collaborating to advance the next generation of automated vehicle technologies through this investment from Stellantis Ventures. Since its inception in 2022, the venture fund has invested in over a dozen startups developing cutting-edge solutions to drive mobility forward.



 

 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 21, 2024

# Stellantis# ADAS# SteerLight# Auto Industry# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Harsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Harsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Industry
  • Stellantis Ventures Invests in LiDAR Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved