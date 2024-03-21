Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

The eC3’s petrol version had also scored zero stars in 2023
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • eC3 scores zero for adult and one for child safety.
  • Body shell integrity was rated as stable.
  • It didn’t undergo side pole impact test.

Citroën eC3 has been crash tested by the Global NCAP and the results are disappointing. The EV managed zero stars for adult safety and one star for child safety. This is one of the last few tests conducted by the Global NCAP under the #safercarsforIndia campaign as Bharat NCAP becomes fully functional from this year. Here’s why it scored so low. 

 

The eC3 was equipped with dual front airbags, seat belt load limiter and seat belt reminder for the front occupants. Getting into specifics, the car received one star 20.86 out of 34 for adult and 10.55 out of 49 points for child safety. It offered good protection for the front occupant’s head and neck while driver’s chest protection was weak and passenger’s chest protection was poor. The driver’s knee had marginal protection due to dangerous structures behind the fascia, while knee protection was good for the passenger. Footwell area was also rated as unstable.


Read More: Citroën ëC3 Review: Brand's Most Affordable Electric


Interestingly, the bodyshell was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loads. The side impact tests showed marginal protection overall and adequate for the chest good for abdomen and pelvis. The difference between front and side impact led to a loss of one star in results. The side pole impact test was given a skip as there are no side airbags. The lack of ESC as standard and the seat belt reminder didn’t meet the GNCAP requirements either. 

 

When asked for a comment, this is what the brand had to say, “Stellantis confirms its vehicles comply with all current local market regulations and its commitment to safety with six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India during the second half of the year.”

 

Read More: car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers' Choice Electric Car Of The Year

# citroen ec3# citroen india# global ncap# News# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Honda Jazz
  • 37,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3
8.2

Citroen eC3

Starts at ₹ 12.7 - 13.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View eC3 Specifications
View eC3 Features

Popular Citroen Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers' Choice Electric Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers' Choice Electric Car Of The Year
Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved