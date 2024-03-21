Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Citroën eC3 has been crash tested by the Global NCAP and the results are disappointing. The EV managed zero stars for adult safety and one star for child safety. This is one of the last few tests conducted by the Global NCAP under the #safercarsforIndia campaign as Bharat NCAP becomes fully functional from this year. Here’s why it scored so low.

The eC3 was equipped with dual front airbags, seat belt load limiter and seat belt reminder for the front occupants. Getting into specifics, the car received one star 20.86 out of 34 for adult and 10.55 out of 49 points for child safety. It offered good protection for the front occupant’s head and neck while driver’s chest protection was weak and passenger’s chest protection was poor. The driver’s knee had marginal protection due to dangerous structures behind the fascia, while knee protection was good for the passenger. Footwell area was also rated as unstable.





Read More: Citroën ëC3 Review: Brand's Most Affordable Electric



Interestingly, the bodyshell was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loads. The side impact tests showed marginal protection overall and adequate for the chest good for abdomen and pelvis. The difference between front and side impact led to a loss of one star in results. The side pole impact test was given a skip as there are no side airbags. The lack of ESC as standard and the seat belt reminder didn’t meet the GNCAP requirements either.

When asked for a comment, this is what the brand had to say, “Stellantis confirms its vehicles comply with all current local market regulations and its commitment to safety with six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India during the second half of the year.”