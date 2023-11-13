BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
13-Nov-23 11:34 AM IST
Highlights
- Level 3 autonomous driving functions will be offered in select variants of the 7 Series
- Will initially be available for order only in Germany
- Will let drivers take their hands of the wheels and eyes of the road in select driving conditions
BMW is set to introduce Level 3 automated driving capabilities to the 7 Series line-up from 2024. BMW Personal Pilot L3, enables drivers to temporarily disengage from steering while the vehicle controls speed, maintains distance from the preceding vehicle, and stays within the lane. The tech will become available as an option across variants of the new 7 Series aside from the i7 eDrive50 and the i7 M70 xDrive. The feature’s availability will be limited to Germany initially.
The level 3 autonomous driving system allows drivers to focus on other in-vehicle activities when traveling at speeds up to 60 km/h on motorways with separated carriageways. These technologies and sensors are usable under low-light conditions as well.
Also read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
The system relies on a live HD map with precise routes, accurate GPS location-finding, and 360 degree sensors for precise positioning and environmental monitoring. Additionally, a sophisticated technology stack, a powerful computing platform, and a 5G connection to the BMW Cloud ensure real-time updates and functionality. The vehicle is equipped with sensors, including cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, and a highly sensitive 3D lidar sensor.
Also read: BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
Activation and deactivation of this feature is managed by a button on the steering wheel, with symbols on the display indicating its availability. The company says that the drivers must remain prepared to reassume control when prompted by visual and acoustic signals. Failure to respond results in the vehicle coming to a controlled standstill.
Along with Level 3 automated driving BMW also offers advanced Level 2 driving functions in its product lineup. The existing BMW Highway Assistant provides Level 2 partially automated driving in the new BMW 5 Series, It features the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation for long-distance journeys.
Also read: BMW X4 M40i Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 96.20 Lakh
The key distinction between Level 2 and Level 3 lies in the level of driver responsibility. While Level 2 requires constant driver monitoring and readiness to resume control, Level 3 allows drivers to engage in secondary in-vehicle activities, such as editing emails or making phone calls, under specific conditions.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12840 second ago
The Toyota Innova Hycross was the highest-selling strong hybrid in India.
12 hours ago
Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India
14 hours ago
By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
16 hours ago
The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.
18 hours ago
The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India
20 hours ago
Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season
The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA
The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
2 days ago
The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.
16 days ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
24 days ago
The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).
1 month ago
Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent
1 month ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.