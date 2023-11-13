Login

BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024

Level 3 autonomous driving will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain driving environments.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

13-Nov-23 11:34 AM IST

  • Level 3 autonomous driving functions will be offered in select variants of the 7 Series
  • Will initially be available for order only in Germany
  • Will let drivers take their hands of the wheels and eyes of the road in select driving conditions

BMW is set to introduce Level 3 automated driving capabilities to the 7 Series line-up from 2024. BMW Personal Pilot L3, enables drivers to temporarily disengage from steering while the vehicle controls speed, maintains distance from the preceding vehicle, and stays within the lane. The tech will become available as an option across variants of the new 7 Series aside from the i7 eDrive50 and the i7 M70 xDrive. The feature’s availability will be limited to Germany initially.
 

The level 3 autonomous driving system allows drivers to focus on other in-vehicle activities when traveling at speeds up to 60 km/h on motorways with separated carriageways. These technologies and sensors are usable under low-light conditions as well.


 Also read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
 

The system relies on a live HD map with precise routes, accurate GPS location-finding, and 360 degree sensors for precise positioning and environmental monitoring. Additionally, a sophisticated technology stack, a powerful computing platform, and a 5G connection to the BMW Cloud ensure real-time updates and functionality. The vehicle is equipped with sensors, including cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, and a highly sensitive 3D lidar sensor.
 

 

Also read: BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
 

Activation and deactivation of this feature is managed by a button on the steering wheel, with symbols on the display indicating its availability. The company says that the drivers must remain prepared to reassume control when prompted by visual and acoustic signals. Failure to respond results in the vehicle coming to a controlled standstill.
 

Along with Level 3 automated driving BMW also offers advanced Level 2 driving functions in its product lineup. The existing BMW Highway Assistant provides Level 2 partially automated driving in the new BMW 5 Series, It features the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation for long-distance journeys.


 Also read: BMW X4 M40i Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 96.20 Lakh
 

The key distinction between Level 2 and Level 3 lies in the level of driver responsibility. While Level 2 requires constant driver monitoring and readiness to resume control, Level 3 allows drivers to engage in secondary in-vehicle activities, such as editing emails or making phone calls, under specific conditions.

