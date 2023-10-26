BMW X4 M40i Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 96.20 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
26-Oct-23 03:03 PM IST
Highlights
- X4 M40i powered by a 3.0-litre in-line-six petrol engine developing 355 bhp and 500 Nm
- Completes 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 4.9 seconds
- Will be available in limited numbers
BMW has relaunched the X4 SUV-Coupe in India in the hot M40i spec. Priced at Rs 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the X4 M40i costs about Rs 8.5 lakh more than the X3 M40i, though both models share the same basic running gear. The SUV-Coupe has been brought to India via the CBU route and is only available via BMW Online Shop, the brand’s digital retail platform. BMW says there will only be a limited number of units available but has refrained from giving a number.
Also read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
The BMW X4 M40i runs on new 20-inch M alloy wheels.
Compared to the standard X4 on sale previously, the M40i gets a more aggressive design to add to its sporting credentials. While the bumpers appear to be in line with the units on the M Sport model, the M40i gets the twin-slat BMW M kidney grille and the extended Shadowline package. The latter blacks out many exterior cosmetic elements such as the grille, wing mirrors and wheels. The SUV also rides on new 20-inch M alloy wheels.
Inside, the dashboard design is shared with the X3 M40i. In terms of features, the SUV-Coupe comes packed with bits such as adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential with variable torque split on the rear axle, adaptive LED headlamps, 3-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, 360-degree camera and more.
Also read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
The cabin of the X4 M40i is similar to the X3 M40i with the same dash design.
The focus however is on the performance with the X4 M40i powered by BMW’s 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine pushing out 355 bhp and 500 Nm. The unit features a 48V mild hybrid system and sends power to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. BMW claims a 250 kmph top speed and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.9 seconds – identical to the X3 M40i.
The X4 M40i will be available in just two exterior colours – Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey. The cabin meanwhile can be optioned in either Black or Tacora Red leather upholstery, both with carbon fibre trim.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
2 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
4 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
6 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
8 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
1 day ago
Renault will launch 8 new models by 2027 as part of a global product offensive. This will include a new SUV for the Indian market.
2 days ago
Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai
3 days ago
Tesla's latest update upgrades post-collision safety, wherein airbag deployment triggers hazard lights to flash rapidly, enhancing visibility. This feature extends to select Tesla models from 2020 onwards. Its availability outside the US remains unclear.
5 days ago
Customers can get a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and another 10 per cent off on labour charges
7 days ago
The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.