BMW X4 M40i Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 96.20 Lakh

BMW has relaunched the X4 SUV-Coupe in India in the hot M40i spec. Priced at Rs 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the X4 M40i costs about Rs 8.5 lakh more than the X3 M40i, though both models share the same basic running gear. The SUV-Coupe has been brought to India via the CBU route and is only available via BMW Online Shop, the brand’s digital retail platform. BMW says there will only be a limited number of units available but has refrained from giving a number.

The BMW X4 M40i runs on new 20-inch M alloy wheels.

Compared to the standard X4 on sale previously, the M40i gets a more aggressive design to add to its sporting credentials. While the bumpers appear to be in line with the units on the M Sport model, the M40i gets the twin-slat BMW M kidney grille and the extended Shadowline package. The latter blacks out many exterior cosmetic elements such as the grille, wing mirrors and wheels. The SUV also rides on new 20-inch M alloy wheels.

Inside, the dashboard design is shared with the X3 M40i. In terms of features, the SUV-Coupe comes packed with bits such as adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential with variable torque split on the rear axle, adaptive LED headlamps, 3-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, 360-degree camera and more.

The cabin of the X4 M40i is similar to the X3 M40i with the same dash design.

The focus however is on the performance with the X4 M40i powered by BMW’s 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine pushing out 355 bhp and 500 Nm. The unit features a 48V mild hybrid system and sends power to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. BMW claims a 250 kmph top speed and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.9 seconds – identical to the X3 M40i.

The X4 M40i will be available in just two exterior colours – Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey. The cabin meanwhile can be optioned in either Black or Tacora Red leather upholstery, both with carbon fibre trim.