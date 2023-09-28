All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
28-Sep-23 02:10 PM IST
Highlights
- iX1 available solely in xDrive30 spec
- Has a WLTP certified range of up to 440 km
- All-wheel drive electric powertrain develops 308 bhp and 494 Nm
BMW India has launched the all-new iX1 electric SUV priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in a single fully-loaded M Sport variant and in the xDrive30 spec. The iX1 is BMW’s second all-electric SUV for India behind the larger iX and the brand’s fourth EV for India.
Also read: New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
Based on the new-gen X1 that was launched in India earlier this year, the iX1 shares an identical design with little to set it apart as an electric vehicle. The interior too is identical to the internal combustion powered BMW SUV replete with the curved display housing a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.7-inch touchscreen.
Also Read: 2023 BMW X1 Review: Bigger The Better?
In terms of equipment, the iX1 is quite well-kitted out with features such as adaptive LED headlamps, adaptive suspension, dual-zone climate control, driver-seat memory function, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, hands-free parking and a Harman Kardon sound system. Safety tech on board includes ADAS functions, ESC, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring.
Coming to the powertrain, the iX1 gets a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors – one on each axle. Total system output stands at 308 bhp and 494 Nm with the SUV claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. The iX has a WLTP-certified range of up to 440 km and supports up to 11 kW AC and 130 kW DC fast charging.
Also read: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature Edition Launched In India
BMW says that each unit of the electric SUV will come with a complimentary 11 kW wall box charger with owners also able to access fast chargers located at BMW dealerships across 35 cities. The 11 kW charger will juice up the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.3 hours while the 130 kW DC fast charger takes about 29 minutes to charger from 10 to 80 per cent.
The iX1 will go up against electric SUVs such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Mercedes-Benz EQB. It will also see competition from the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
