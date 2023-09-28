Login

All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh

The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Sep-23 02:10 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • iX1 available solely in xDrive30 spec
  • Has a WLTP certified range of up to 440 km
  • All-wheel drive electric powertrain develops 308 bhp and 494 Nm

BMW India has launched the all-new iX1 electric SUV priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in a single fully-loaded M Sport variant and in the xDrive30 spec. The iX1 is BMW’s second all-electric SUV for India behind the larger iX and the brand’s fourth EV for India.

 

Also read: New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
 

Based on the new-gen X1 that was launched in India earlier this year, the iX1 shares an identical design with little to set it apart as an electric vehicle.  The interior too is identical to the internal combustion powered BMW SUV replete with the curved display housing a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.7-inch touchscreen.

Also Read: 2023 BMW X1 Review: Bigger The Better?

 

In terms of equipment, the iX1 is quite well-kitted out with features such as adaptive LED headlamps, adaptive suspension, dual-zone climate control, driver-seat memory function, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, hands-free parking and a Harman Kardon sound system. Safety tech on board includes ADAS functions, ESC, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the iX1 gets a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors – one on each axle. Total system output stands at 308 bhp and 494 Nm with the SUV claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. The iX has a WLTP-certified range of up to 440 km and supports up to 11 kW AC and 130 kW DC fast charging.

 

Also read: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature Edition Launched In India
 

BMW says that each unit of the electric SUV will come with a complimentary 11 kW wall box charger with owners also able to access fast chargers located at BMW dealerships across 35 cities. The 11 kW charger will juice up the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.3 hours while the 130 kW DC fast charger takes about 29 minutes to charger from 10 to 80 per cent.

 

The iX1 will go up against electric SUVs such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Mercedes-Benz EQB. It will also see competition from the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

# BMW India# BMW# BMW Electric cars# BMW iX1# BMW iX1 Price# BMW iX1 Launch# BMW iX1 Electric SUV# SUV# Luxury SUVs

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12590 second ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-8357 second ago

The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5789 second ago

Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6100 second ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1950 second ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3305 second ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4237 second ago

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2624 second ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11982 second ago

From new generation cars to facelifts, to companies entering new segments, however, the push for SUVs is quite evident. Right from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki to even Ford, Hyundai have jumped on the SUV bandwagon with new cars or facelifts.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2624 second ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.

New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.

Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved