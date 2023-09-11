BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature Edition Launched In India

BMW has launched a special edition variant of the 6 Series Gran Turismo in India. Called the Signature variant, the car is based on the 630i M Sport, but features minor cosmetic changes and gets some additional features over the standard car. The Signature variant is priced at Rs 75.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and can only be booked through the BMW Online Shop.

The interior of the car features a 12.3-inch infotainment display with BMW Gesture Control

In terms of design, the car gets very minor tweaks over the standard model such as headlamps with BMW Laserlight technology, and chrome-plated tailpipes. Inside, the car gets fully adjustable front leather seats with black stitching along with soft-close doors. The car features a 12.3-inch infotainment display with BMW Gesture Control and a fully digital instrument cluster of the same dimensions. It is also equipped with Rear-seat Entertainment Professional which comprises two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, a Blu-ray player, a screen mirroring function and two USB ports. Some other features include a BMW Display Key with Remote Control Parking, keyless entry, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, and Ambient Lighting.

The car is equipped with two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors at the rear

The car also gets a load of safety features such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

The car gets five drive modes- Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive

The car is powered by BMW’s 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that puts out a peak power output of 261.5 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and has five different driving modes- Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive. The car can go from 0 to 100 in 6.5 seconds.