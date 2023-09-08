Login

BMW Launches 220i M Performance Edition In India

The vehicle is offered solely in a petrol variant with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 46 lakh.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

08-Sep-23 04:09 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The vehicle is exclusively available for purchase through the BMW Online shop.
  • Powered by a TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.
  • Features include BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Gesture Control, HiFi loudspeakers, and comprehensive safety features.

BMW Group India has introduced the BMW 220i M Performance Edition, which is locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The vehicle is exclusively available for purchase through the BMW Online shop. This edition is offered solely in a petrol variant with an ex-showroom price of Rs 46 lakh. It features a Black Sapphire metallic paint finish and Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.

 

Also Read: BMW Neue Klasse Concept Previews 3 Series-Size Electric Sedan Due In 2025

The BMW 220i M Performance Edition has a distinctive design with a sleek silhouette and frameless doors. Notable design elements include the M Performance Front Grill in Cerium Grey, Cerium Grey fog lamp inserts and ORVMs, full-LED headlights and taillights and M Performance Stickers on the side.

 

The cabin has a driver-focused cockpit and a large panoramic glass sunroof. The interior features M Performance details, including the Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, Door Pin, and Door Projector. The BMW Sport Seats offer electrical memory function, while the 430-litre luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the rear seat backrest. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs enhances the interior atmosphere.

 

Also Read: BMW Teases New F 900 GS Adventure Motorcycle

As for the features, the car includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch Control Display, and a Head-Up Display. It also includes BMW Gesture Control with six predefined hand movements for control of numerous functions, HiFi loudspeakers, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, and Reversing Assistant. Wireless Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) allows seamless smartphone connectivity.

 

The BMW 220i M Performance Edition is powered by a TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, producing 173.5 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and comes with a seven-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The car offers various driving modes, including ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport, through the Driving Experience Control switch.

 

Also Read: Facelifted BMW X5 Protection VR6 Armoured SUV Revealed

In terms of safety, the BMW 220i M Performance Edition is equipped with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

