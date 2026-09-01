Simple Wave Electric Scooter Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- Simple Energy to launch Wave tomorrow
- Shares its underpinnings with the Simple One
- Likely to offer 180 km range (claimed)
Bengaluru-based Simple Energy is set to launch the Wave, its first electric scooter aimed at the family scooter segment, tomorrow, September 2, 2026. The new model will sit below the Simple One in the company’s line-up.
Also Read: New Simple Wave Electric Scooter To Launch On September 2
Simple Energy has not revealed the full specifications yet, but says the Wave has been developed around practicality, everyday usability and technology. Unlike the Simple One and the Simple Ultra, which focus more on performance, the Wave is essentially for family-oriented buyers.
Simple Wave: All We Know So Far
The company states that the Wave has been developed leveraging the experience and engineering from the Simple One, which means it shares the same underpinnings. Previous Spy shots of test scooters have already revealed some details, including a large single-piece seat, telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear. A front disc and rear drum are expected to handle braking duties, while test mules have also been seen with a TFT instrument display.
The scooter is also expected to have a claimed range of around 180km; top speed could be 70 kmph, although Simple Energy is yet to confirm. Moreover, the charging port appears to be positioned on the front apron.
Also Read: Simple Energy To Unveil Its First Family Electric Scooter On September 2
The Wave is expected to ride on 12-inch wheels at both ends. Simple Energy is yet to reveal the battery capacity or motor specifications, so details such as peak power, torque and performance will only be known tomorrow.
The brand is expected to announce the Wave’s variants, battery options, charging specifications and pricing at tomorrow’s launch. Once launched, the Wave will enter a crowded family-scooter segment, competing with the Ather Konarc, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube among others.
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