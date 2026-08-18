What Happens If Your RC Name And Vehicle Insurance Policy Name Do Not Match?

The name on your Registration Certificate (RC) and your vehicle insurance policy may look like a small detail, but it matters when you need to make a claim. A mismatch can happen because of a spelling error, a different name format or because the insurance was never transferred after buying a used car.

The good news is that not every mismatch means your insurance is automatically invalid. What happens next depends on why the names are different and whether the policyholder is actually the registered owner of the vehicle.

Why Should Your RC and Insurance Name Match?

Your RC shows who the vehicle is registered to, while the insurance policy shows who has taken the insurance.

When you make a claim, the insurer may check these details. If the names are different, the insurer can ask you for additional documents or clarification before processing the claim.

For example, if the RC says Amit Kumar Sharma but the insurance policy says Amit K Sharma, it may simply be a name-format issue.

But if the RC is in your name and the insurance policy is still in the previous owner's name, the situation is different. This commonly happens after buying a second-hand car.

What If There Is a Small Spelling Mistake?

A small mistake does not necessarily mean that your insurance claim will be rejected.

Common examples include:

One letter being different in the name

Middle name missing

First and last names appearing in a different order

An abbreviated middle name

If both documents clearly belong to the same person, contact the insurer and ask them to correct the details.

You may need to provide your RC, Aadhaar, PAN or another identity document to show that the names belong to the same person.

It is better to fix the error before you need to make an insurance claim.

Also Read: What Happens If You Buy or Sell a Used Car Without the Original Sales Invoice?

What If You Bought a Used Car?

This is where an RC and insurance name mismatch can become more important. Suppose you buy a used car and transfer the RC into your name. However, the insurance policy still carries the seller's name. You should not leave things this way.

Under Section 157 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the insurance is deemed to transfer to the new owner when the vehicle is transferred, but the buyer must apply to the insurer for the necessary changes within 14 days of the transfer. The insurance records should then be updated to reflect the new owner.

This is particularly important because the insurance company needs the correct ownership details when handling a claim.

What Can Happen If the Names Do Not Match?

A mismatch may cause claim delays, rejection risks and problems when you need to renew or transfer the policy.

Your claim may be delayed

If you make a claim and the insurer notices a difference between the RC and policy, it may ask for additional documents. This can slow down the claim process while the insurer checks who actually owns the vehicle.

An Own Damage claim can become difficult

If the vehicle is damaged in an accident, the insurer may check whether the person making the claim is the registered owner and the person named on the policy. A major ownership mismatch can give the insurer grounds to question the claim. That is why it is important to update the policy after buying a used car.

You may face problems with third-party claims

Third-party insurance is mandatory for vehicles on Indian roads. If there is an accident involving another person or vehicle, insurance and ownership records can become important during the claim process. A mismatch does not mean every third-party claim will automatically be rejected, but it can lead to additional checks and disputes.

Your No Claim Bonus does not transfer with the car

The No Claim Bonus (NCB) belongs to the policyholder, not the vehicle. So, if you buy a used car, you do not automatically get the previous owner's NCB. Your insurer will calculate your eligibility separately.

RC and Insurance Name Mismatch: What Should You Do?

The right solution depends on the type of mismatch.

Problem What You Should Do Small spelling mistake Ask the insurer to correct the name First and last name reversed Request a policy endorsement Middle name missing Provide identity proof and request correction Bought a used car Transfer the insurance to your name RC is in your name but insurance shows the seller Apply for insurance transfer immediately Major difference in ownership details Contact the insurer before making a claim

How to Correct Your Insurance Name

Start by checking your RC and insurance policy carefully. Make sure the owner's name, address and vehicle registration number are correct. If it is only a spelling mistake, contact your insurance company and request a correction or endorsement. Keep your identity proof and RC ready.

Also Read: Can Insurance Companies Reject Claims Because Of Unapproved Aftermarket Accessories?



If you have purchased a used car, make sure the RC transfer is completed first. Then contact the insurer with the required documents and request the policy transfer.

Depending on the insurer, you may need documents such as:

Transferred RC

Existing insurance policy

Sale or transfer documents

Identity and address proof

Required insurance transfer or endorsement form

Once the insurer makes the change, download the updated policy and check all the details again.

What If You Find the Mismatch Before Renewal?

Don't wait until renewal or an accident to fix it. If you notice that the RC name and insurance name are different, contact your insurer and get the records corrected as soon as possible. This is especially important if you recently bought a used car.

Keeping the RC and insurance details consistent makes the claims process much easier and helps you avoid unnecessary problems when you actually need your car insurance.