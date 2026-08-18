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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Revealed; India Debut Next Year

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Aug 18, 2026, 06:25 PM
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Revealed; India Debut Next Year
Key Highlights
  • 100kms of pure EV driving range
  • Two new exterior colour options
  • AI-based MB.OS interface

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new and updated C-Class for the European market. The facelift debuts a new face and tail lamp design, newer cabin materials used, two new colour options, and an uprated powertrain, apart from the new MBUX interface (which goes by the name MB.OS).

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Appearance-wise, the shape of the headlamps and tail lamps remain unchanged. But they get the newer ‘tri-arrow’ internal signature seen on the bigger S-Class. The grille is now larger than before, with more bling as well, courtesy of grille illumination. And the bumper-based air intakes now get a more AMG-like look thanks to the more imposing size. There are two new metallic colour options: Lavender Silver and Moody Sky Grey.

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On the inside, not a lot has changed in terms of layout, but the user interface for the touchscreen is now AI-based and goes by the name MB.OS. It’s the fourth generation of MBUX, combining artificial intelligence (AI) from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini within the vehicle's infotainment system.

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In terms of powertrain options, there’s the usual 2.0-litre four-pot with 48Volt mild hybrid, making 255bhp and 400Nm. There’s IGS support too that adds upto 23bhp to it. There’s also a C400 plug-in hybrid with 100 km of pure EV driving range and 11 kW of AC/55kW of DC charging support. The suspension is said to be retuned with a better drag coefficient, and part of the update is rear-axle steering of up to 2.5 degrees.

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After a global premiere, the European debut will take place, but other markets are expected to only get the new C-Class early next year. India arrival is also expected sometime in 2027.

# mercedes cars# mercedes# mercedes benz# mercedes benz class# mercedes-benz c-class# mercedes-benz c-class sedan# car

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