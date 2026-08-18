Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Revealed; India Debut Next Year
- 100kms of pure EV driving range
- Two new exterior colour options
- AI-based MB.OS interface
Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new and updated C-Class for the European market. The facelift debuts a new face and tail lamp design, newer cabin materials used, two new colour options, and an uprated powertrain, apart from the new MBUX interface (which goes by the name MB.OS).
Appearance-wise, the shape of the headlamps and tail lamps remain unchanged. But they get the newer ‘tri-arrow’ internal signature seen on the bigger S-Class. The grille is now larger than before, with more bling as well, courtesy of grille illumination. And the bumper-based air intakes now get a more AMG-like look thanks to the more imposing size. There are two new metallic colour options: Lavender Silver and Moody Sky Grey.
On the inside, not a lot has changed in terms of layout, but the user interface for the touchscreen is now AI-based and goes by the name MB.OS. It’s the fourth generation of MBUX, combining artificial intelligence (AI) from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini within the vehicle's infotainment system.
In terms of powertrain options, there’s the usual 2.0-litre four-pot with 48Volt mild hybrid, making 255bhp and 400Nm. There’s IGS support too that adds upto 23bhp to it. There’s also a C400 plug-in hybrid with 100 km of pure EV driving range and 11 kW of AC/55kW of DC charging support. The suspension is said to be retuned with a better drag coefficient, and part of the update is rear-axle steering of up to 2.5 degrees.
After a global premiere, the European debut will take place, but other markets are expected to only get the new C-Class early next year. India arrival is also expected sometime in 2027.
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