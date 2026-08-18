Riding Amongst The Clouds: Inside CEAT Ladakh Enduro Park

Exploring Ladakh is possibly on every motorcyclist's bucket list. The combination of dramatic landscapes, high-altitude roads and challenging terrain makes it one of India's ultimate motorcycle destinations. But while the photographs may make it look like an adventure rider's dream, Ladakh can be brutal for an inexperienced rider.



The terrain can be demanding, and a lack of experience with loose surfaces, steep climbs, descents and changing road conditions can quickly turn an enjoyable ride into a difficult one. This is where the CEAT Ladakh Enduro Park comes in.



Located close to Leh at approximately 3,500 metres above sea level, the permanent, purpose-built off-road facility has been created to give riders a structured environment in which to develop their off-road skills. More importantly, it allows them to experience the kind of terrain they are likely to encounter while riding through Ladakh. And that, in my opinion, is what makes the park particularly interesting.

What makes the CEAT Enduro Park different?



Before getting into what the park offers, it is worth talking about the riding experience itself. I've already ridden in Ladakh before, so when I arrived at the Enduro Park, I wanted to see just how close the experience would come to riding on the actual trails and roads around Ladakh.



The first thing that struck me was the terrain. It feels authentic because you're dealing with the same basic challenges that make riding in Ladakh demanding — loose surfaces, inclines, descents and reduced grip. The park combines this naturally challenging high-altitude environment with a professionally designed track and purpose-built obstacles.



But there is another aspect that makes the CEAT Enduro Park different from a conventional off-road training facility: the altitude itself. At around 3,500 metres above sea level, the park gives riders the opportunity to experience what it is like to ride at high altitude and, importantly, to understand how their own bodies react to it.



For someone coming to Ladakh for the first time, acclimatisation is a crucial part of the experience. Altitude sickness can hit hard, and it isn't something that can simply be taught in a classroom. Here, the rider is actually training and riding in the same high-altitude environment in which they will be exploring. That makes the experience far more relevant to someone preparing for a Ladakh motorcycle trip.

A proper off-road playground



The track itself is quite impressive. There are jumps, whoops, berms, climbs and other technical sections that can challenge a rider regardless of experience. While a beginner will certainly find plenty here to keep them busy, even an experienced rider can have fun trying to find the right lines and improving their technique.



I was given a Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and a Hero Xpulse 210 to experience the park, and riding both motorcycles also highlighted how differently motorcycles can behave over loose and uneven surfaces. The purpose here, however, isn't to turn you into a motocross rider.



The trainers are experienced riders themselves, but the objective of the training is much more relevant to adventure riding. They teach you how the motorcycle behaves on loose surfaces, how to position your body, how to manage obstacles and how to use the controls when grip is limited. That is exactly what an adventure rider needs when heading into unfamiliar terrain.

Three levels of training



The CEAT Ladakh Enduro Park isn't simply a track where you turn up and start riding around. It has a structured three-level training programme designed to progressively develop a rider's technique, confidence and control. The programme covers areas such as terrain navigation, body positioning, motorcycle control and obstacle management. The idea is to start with the fundamentals before gradually increasing the difficulty.



This is important because off-road riding isn't simply about being able to ride a motorcycle quickly. A rider needs to understand how weight transfer affects the bike, how to maintain balance over loose surfaces, where to look when approaching an obstacle and how much throttle, clutch and brake input is appropriate.



These are skills that become particularly important when you're hundreds of kilometres into a Ladakh ride and suddenly encounter terrain that you've never ridden before.

The only thing lacking in the park is the experience of a water crossing. Considering how many water crossing’s one encounters during a Ladakh ride, I think it will be a welcome addition in the park.

More than just a riding track



The park's role goes beyond recreational riding and adventure training. Since opening on August 7, 2024, the facility has trained more than 2,500 riders, highlighting the growing demand for structured off-road training in India.



CEAT has also partnered with the Ladakh Bike Rental Cooperative Association to conduct a dedicated Marshal Training Programme. This is particularly relevant in Ladakh, where motorcycle rental and guided riding are an important part of the local tourism ecosystem.



The marshal programme covers off-road riding as well as first aid and CPR, emergency and accident response, hand signals for communicating turns and hazards, motorcycle setup for different terrain and client handling and communication. Participants receive certification after completing the programme.



The larger objective is to help develop local riders and marshals, giving young talent opportunities to learn from experienced professionals and potentially build careers in professional marshalling and competitive riding. So, in that sense, the Enduro Park is trying to build an ecosystem around off-road riding rather than simply providing another place to ride.

Asia's highest-altitude motorcycle training arena



And now comes the biggest talking point. CEAT Ladakh Enduro Park has been recognised by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records as Asia's Highest-Altitude Motorcycle Training Arena.



For CEAT, the recognition is also an acknowledgement of the larger ambition behind the facility — to create a credible and structured platform where riders can learn, improve their skills and experience challenging motorcycling terrain in a controlled environment.

Is the CEAT Ladakh Enduro Park worth experiencing?



Having ridden around Ladakh before, I think the biggest strength of the CEAT Enduro Park is that it doesn't try to recreate some generic off-road course somewhere far away from the environment in which you'll actually be riding.



It puts you right in Ladakh, at altitude, and gives you the opportunity to understand how both you and the motorcycle behave on loose and challenging surfaces. The track itself is a lot of fun. The jumps, whoops, berms and technical sections can keep an experienced rider entertained, while the progressive training structure means there is also something here for someone who is relatively new to off-road riding.



And the trainers seem to understand the distinction between adventure riding and motocross. The aim isn't to teach you how to race around a motocross track. It is to teach you how to deal with a motorcycle when the terrain gets difficult and the grip disappears. For me, that makes the CEAT Ladakh Enduro Park a pretty useful addition to the Ladakh riding experience.