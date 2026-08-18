Skoda Octavia RS Pre-Bookings Reopen; Only 50 Units Available

Skoda India has re-opened pre-bookings for the Octavia RS with the booking amount set at Rs 2.50 lakh. Skoda says that the pre-booking window will only be open until 5 pm on August 19. The company has also stated that customers with pre-existing bookings who did not previously receive allocations will be given preference in the latest batch. Only 50 units are available in the latest batch, with deliveries to start during the festive season.



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The new batch of units arrives as CBU imports with no mechanical changes over the batch that was launched last year. Under the hood, the sedan continues to get the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill good for a peak 261 bhp and 370 Nm, sending power to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.



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On the features front, the Octavia RS is equipped with an ADAS suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Assist, and Intelligent Park Assist. Other features on offer include 10 airbags, 360-degree cameras, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a Head-Up Display, and stability and traction control systems, powered front seats with heating and massage function, a Canton audio system and more.



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The Octavia RS will lack a direct rival in the Indian market, with the closest competitor being the VW Golf GTI (if any units remain on sale), which shares the same underpinnings.