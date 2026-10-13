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Hyundai Bayon vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 13 October 2026, 22:16 IST
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Hyundai Bayon vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • Hyundai Bayon is over 4,200mm long, making it more than 200mm longer than the Venue.
  • Expected to feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113bhp and 144Nm.
  • Expected to be priced between ₹9.5 lakh and ₹14 lakh.

The Hyundai Bayon is the brand's new SUV in the pipeline. It sits between the Venue and Creta in its Indian SUV line-up. Compared with the Venue, it is longer, gets 17-inch alloy wheels and features a cabin with dual 12.3-inch displays.

hyundai bayon revealed ahead of october 26 launch carandbike 3

The Bayon is expected to launch with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, unlike the Venue, which offers a wider choice of powertrains. Although only one engine option has been revealed so far, the Bayon will compete with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder.

The Hyundai Bayon is scheduled to launch in India on October 26, 2026, with an expected ex-showroom price of ₹9.5 lakh to ₹14 lakh. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue is currently on sale with an ex-showroom starting price of ₹7.99 lakh.

Dimensions and exterior design

SpecificationHyundai BayonHyundai Venue
LengthOver 4,200mm3,995mm
Alloy wheels17-inchUp to 16-inch, depending on the variant
Headlight designTwin LED projector headlights with slim LED DRLsQuad-beam LED headlights with LED DRLs
Rear lightingTail-lights echo the front DRL designConnected Horizon LED tail-lamps
StylingLower, muscular profile with pronounced wheel archesMore upright, boxy SUV styling
Bayon vs Venue

The Bayon is over 200mm longer than the Venue, giving it a larger footprint. Its 17-inch alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches and relatively lower stance distinguish it from the Venue's more upright design.


Powertrain details

SpecificationHyundai BayonHyundai Venue
Petrol engine1.5-litre naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder1.2-litre naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder
Maximum power113bhp81bhp (1.2-litre petrol)
Maximum torque144Nm114.7Nm (1.2-litre petrol)
Manual gearbox6-speed5-speed (1.2-litre petrol)
Automatic gearboxIVT (CVT-type)7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol)
hyundai bayon petrol engine

The Bayon will initially offer a single petrol engine, with manual and IVT automatic gearbox options. The Venue provides more choice, including a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel option. The Bayon's engine produces more power and torque than the Venue's naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, but less torque than the Venue's turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Also read: Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed Ahead Of October 26 Launch

Interior and feature list

FeatureHyundai BayonHyundai Venue
Infotainment screen12.3-inch touchscreenUp to 12.3-inch touchscreen
Driver's display12.3-inch digital displayDigital instrument cluster, up to 12.3 inches
Voice assistantGenerative AI assistant powered by Perplexity and SoundHound AIHyundai connected-car and voice-command functions, depending on the variant
Connected technologyBluelink with over 70 featuresBluelink connected-car features
Over-the-air updatesSupported through up to 19 controllersFeature availability varies by system and variant
Parking assistanceFront parking sensors and 360-degree camerasRear camera and parking sensors; 360-degree camera on select variants
Front seat ventilationExpected, based on the revealed cabin controlsAvailable on select variants
SunroofPanoramic sunroof expectedElectric sunroof available on select variants
Wireless chargingYesAvailable on select variants
Rear-seat spaceExpected to offer more room than the VenueCompact SUV proportions

The Bayon's key differentiator is its technology package. It gets dual 12.3-inch displays, a generative AI voice assistant, multi-language support and over-the-air updates. The Venue already offers a dual-screen setup in higher variants, so the Bayon's advantage lies more in its AI-based voice assistant and connected software features than in screen size alone.


The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced between ₹9.5 lakh and ₹14 lakh, positioning it between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's Indian line-up. It is scheduled to launch on October 26, 2026, with deliveries expected to begin in November.

In comparison, the Hyundai Venue is currently on sale with a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh, with prices varying by engine and variant. The Bayon's expected starting price is around ₹1.5 lakh higher than the Venue's current entry-level price. Its final pricing will determine how closely it overlaps with higher Venue variants and the entry-level Creta.


The Bayon is not simply a larger Venue or a smaller Creta. It introduces a different design, a more technology-focused cabin and a larger naturally aspirated petrol engine, filling the gap in terms of features, cabin space and engine capacity.

However, the Venue retains an advantage in powertrain variety and affordability. The Bayon's official prices and variant-wise feature list, expected to be announced on October 26, will make the comparison clearer.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Bayon# Hyundai Bayon SUV# Hyundai Bayon Debut# Hyundai Bayon bookings# Hyundai Bayon SUV Teased# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue SUV# Hyundai Venue Prices# Hyundai Venue Rivals# Cars# Comparison# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
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Learn more about Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon
Hyundai Bayon
*Expected Price
₹ 9 - 15 Lakh
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