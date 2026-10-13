Hyundai Bayon vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared

The Hyundai Bayon is the brand's new SUV in the pipeline. It sits between the Venue and Creta in its Indian SUV line-up. Compared with the Venue, it is longer, gets 17-inch alloy wheels and features a cabin with dual 12.3-inch displays.

The Bayon is expected to launch with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, unlike the Venue, which offers a wider choice of powertrains. Although only one engine option has been revealed so far, the Bayon will compete with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder.

The Hyundai Bayon is scheduled to launch in India on October 26, 2026, with an expected ex-showroom price of ₹9.5 lakh to ₹14 lakh. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue is currently on sale with an ex-showroom starting price of ₹7.99 lakh.

Dimensions and exterior design

Specification Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Venue Length Over 4,200mm 3,995mm Alloy wheels 17-inch Up to 16-inch, depending on the variant Headlight design Twin LED projector headlights with slim LED DRLs Quad-beam LED headlights with LED DRLs Rear lighting Tail-lights echo the front DRL design Connected Horizon LED tail-lamps Styling Lower, muscular profile with pronounced wheel arches More upright, boxy SUV styling

The Bayon is over 200mm longer than the Venue, giving it a larger footprint. Its 17-inch alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches and relatively lower stance distinguish it from the Venue's more upright design.



Powertrain details

Specification Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Venue Petrol engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder Maximum power 113bhp 81bhp (1.2-litre petrol) Maximum torque 144Nm 114.7Nm (1.2-litre petrol) Manual gearbox 6-speed 5-speed (1.2-litre petrol) Automatic gearbox IVT (CVT-type) 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol)

The Bayon will initially offer a single petrol engine, with manual and IVT automatic gearbox options. The Venue provides more choice, including a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel option. The Bayon's engine produces more power and torque than the Venue's naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, but less torque than the Venue's turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Also read: Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed Ahead Of October 26 Launch

Interior and feature list

Feature Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Venue Infotainment screen 12.3-inch touchscreen Up to 12.3-inch touchscreen Driver's display 12.3-inch digital display Digital instrument cluster, up to 12.3 inches Voice assistant Generative AI assistant powered by Perplexity and SoundHound AI Hyundai connected-car and voice-command functions, depending on the variant Connected technology Bluelink with over 70 features Bluelink connected-car features Over-the-air updates Supported through up to 19 controllers Feature availability varies by system and variant Parking assistance Front parking sensors and 360-degree cameras Rear camera and parking sensors; 360-degree camera on select variants Front seat ventilation Expected, based on the revealed cabin controls Available on select variants Sunroof Panoramic sunroof expected Electric sunroof available on select variants Wireless charging Yes Available on select variants Rear-seat space Expected to offer more room than the Venue Compact SUV proportions

The Bayon's key differentiator is its technology package. It gets dual 12.3-inch displays, a generative AI voice assistant, multi-language support and over-the-air updates. The Venue already offers a dual-screen setup in higher variants, so the Bayon's advantage lies more in its AI-based voice assistant and connected software features than in screen size alone.



The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced between ₹9.5 lakh and ₹14 lakh, positioning it between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's Indian line-up. It is scheduled to launch on October 26, 2026, with deliveries expected to begin in November.

In comparison, the Hyundai Venue is currently on sale with a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh, with prices varying by engine and variant. The Bayon's expected starting price is around ₹1.5 lakh higher than the Venue's current entry-level price. Its final pricing will determine how closely it overlaps with higher Venue variants and the entry-level Creta.



The Bayon is not simply a larger Venue or a smaller Creta. It introduces a different design, a more technology-focused cabin and a larger naturally aspirated petrol engine, filling the gap in terms of features, cabin space and engine capacity.

However, the Venue retains an advantage in powertrain variety and affordability. The Bayon's official prices and variant-wise feature list, expected to be announced on October 26, will make the comparison clearer.