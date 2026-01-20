Skoda Kodiaq RS India Launch In Q2 2026; Additional 100 Units Of Octavia RS India-Bound
- Kodiaq RS to be available in limited numbers
- Gets 261 bhp 2.0 TSI engine and all-wheel drive
- Second batch of 100 units of Octavia RS confirmed
Skoda looks to be going big with its hot RS models for the Indian market in 2026. For the first time ever, India will get a performance SUV from the Czech carmaker with the launch of the Kodiaq RS confirmed for Q2 2026. Set to arrive in limited numbers, the Kodiaq RS is the hottest derivative of the brand’s flagship internal combustion SUV and runs the same 2.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine as the Octavia RS, which was launched in India last year.
Also read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Revealed With New Tech, Powertrain Updates
The Kodiaq RS gets some notable cosmetic differences over its standard counterpart already sold in India. Sportier bumpers, blacked out cosmetic detailing and larger RS-specific wheels and a twin tip exhaust at the rear. The cabin follows the all-black theme reminiscent of the Octavia, with sports seats up front replete with integrated headrests. The Kodiaq RS also retain all the practicality of its standard counterpart, offering the same 5+2 seating configuration as the top-spec Kodiaq currently on sale in India.
Also read: New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq RS Unveiled; Goes From 0-100 kmph In 6.3 Seconds
On the mechanical side, the Kodiaq uses the same 2.0 TSI turbo-petrol mill as the Octavia RS, pushing out 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. All-wheel drive is standard with Skoda claiming a 6.3-second 0-100 kmph sprint and a 231 kmph top speed for its performance SUV.
Additional Octavia RS Units For India Confirmed
Aside from the Kodiaq RS, enthusiasts will have another reason to celebrate. Skoda has confirmed that the currently sold-out Octavia RS will return to India in 2026 with a second allotment of 100 units to become available in the coming months.
Also read: New Skoda Octavia RS India Review: Back With A Vengeance
The Octavis RS made its India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo before being launched in the country in October of that year. However, all 100 units were sold out with days of bookings opening a week prior to prices being announced.
As with the previous batch, expect the latest allocation to also feature a front-wheel drive layout with the familiar 261 bhp 2.0 TSI engine under the hood. Prices, however, could be higher than the Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) launch price of the first batch.
