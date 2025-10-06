Skoda Octavia RS Preorders Open Online, Reservation Amount Set At Rs 2.50 Lakh
- Skoda Octavia RS to be launched in India on October 17
- UK-spec car to be shipped in as a full import
- Available in five colours and a single, fully-loaded variant.
Skoda India has opened pre-orders for the highly awaited new Octavia RS, with the reservation amount for the performance sedan set at Rs 2.50 lakh. carandbike has learned that Skoda has already received over 100 pre-orders for the spiced-up Octavia. A disclaimer on the website clarifies the pre-reservation does not guarantee potential buyers a car, and merely secures them a spot on the official waitlist. This disclaimer is pertinent, considering the company will only import 100 units of the Octavia RS this year. The company will announce the price of the Octavia RS on October 17, with deliveries slated to begin November 6.
Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Skoda Kylaq Prices To Be Slashed By Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh
Only 100 units of the Octavia RS will be imported into India this year.
The launch of the RS will also mark the return of the Octavia nameplate in the Indian market after a near two-and-a-half-year hiatus, with the standard Octavia having been shelved back in 2023. The last time Skoda introduced an Octavia RS in India was all the way back in 2020, when the RS 245 was introduced as a full import, with just 200 units allocated for India.
The RS coming to India is based on the facelifted Octavia and will be available only in a single variant. While there will be five colours to choose from – Mamba Green, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black and Candy White – there is no option to change the 19-inch ‘Elias’ anthracite wheels or add any other equipment to the car. The car being imported into India will be bundled with a space-saver spare wheel, and is equipped with 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, Matrix LED headlights, and a sports exhaust.
Also Read: Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates
Peak power output is rated at 261 bhp.
Under the hood, the Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine – paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic – churning out a peak 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 6.4 seconds, and top speed is 250 kmph.
Prices for the Octavia RS are expected to be in the range of Rs 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom), which would place it in unique territory with no direct rivals to speak of.
