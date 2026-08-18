2027 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Top 5 Changes

The Skoda Slavia has been on the market since 2022, and since then, the car has been awaiting a facelift. Now, Skoda has officially revealed the 2027 Skoda Slavia facelift. With this update, the car gets major exterior and interior changes that were much needed over the pre-facelift model.

1. New Fascia





Skoda has updated the Slavia with a completely new set of headlights, now featuring an all-LED setup. Earlier, the sedan was equipped with LED projector headlights paired with halogen indicators. Between the headlights sits a revised grille, which now gets a carbon-fibre-like reworked outer shell. Meanwhile, the grille features chrome inserts on the horizontal slats, unlike the blacked-out grille offered on the outgoing model.

Moreover, a bigger change is the all-new bumper with a new, 3D air intake design. It features an arrow-like shape and looks more distinctive than before. Also new are LED projector fog lights, replacing the halogen fog lights seen on the pre-facelift Slavia.

2. 360-degree cameras

The Skoda Slavia now gets 360-degree cameras. The cameras are placed on the grille, ORVMs and on the tailgate. This feature is missing from even the recently-facelifted Skoda Kushaq, making the Slavia the first model from the VW Group's India 2.0 programme to offer 360-degree cameras. This also adds to the car's safety and convenience quotient.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 Lakh

3. New 8-Speed Torque Converter gearbox

The 2027 Skoda Slavia facelift now gets a new 8-speed automatic, which also features on the Kushaq and VW Taigun. This gearbox replaces the older 6-speed torque-converter automatic on the 1.0 TSI. The powertrain options remain unchanged, with the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines carried forward, along with the 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG gearboxes.

4. Larger Instruments Display

The facelift also includes a larger 10.25-inch instruments display with a completely new layout. It also features turn-by-turn navigation. The fuel-level and engine-temperature indicators have also been redesigned with a more simplistic layout.

5. Rear-Seat Massager

One of the biggest changes to the interior is the addition of a rear-seat massager, which is a first-in-segment feature. However, it is worth noting that while the rear bench gets three headrests, the massaging function is not available for the middle seat, as an armrest is positioned between the two outer seats.

Other Notable Changes

Apart from the major changes, the 2027 Skoda Slavia is now available with a total of 10 colour options, excluding dual-tone shades. Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige are the two new additions to the existing eight colours.





Furthermore, the front and rear turn indicators now feature a sequential setup, paired with new headlights and taillights. In the Monte Carlo variant, the Slavia also gets red-coloured brake callipers paired with all-black alloy wheels.

The sedan has also been updated with a new 10-inch infotainment system, which gets built-in connectivity and a Google Cloud-supported AI assistant. It also retains all the features offered by the outgoing model.