Cars That Look Expensive but Cost Under Rs. 15 Lakh

Buying a car priced under ₹15 lakh does not mean compromising on looks, features or performance. In fact, many cars in this price range offer modern technology, sporty styling and premium-looking interiors without breaking the bank. Here are the top five cars available in the Indian market that combine head-turning design with good performance while staying below the ₹15 lakh ex-showroom mark.



1. Kia Seltos

Price: ₹10.99 lakh onwards







One of the best examples of a car that looks considerably more expensive than its starting price is the Kia Seltos. It features a broad and tall front profile, a large grille and distinctive LED lighting. At the rear, the connected LED tail-lights and relatively large proportions give the Seltos the appearance of a larger SUV.



The Seltos is offered with three engine options: a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine and a 114 bhp 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. Depending on the engine and variant, transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT.



Key features include a panoramic sunroof, a dual-screen integrated display, LED lighting, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system and Level 2 ADAS. However, equipment varies depending on the variant.



The latest-generation Seltos starts at ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom. Buyers looking for a combination of strong road presence, modern features and premium styling can consider the Seltos.



2. Škoda Kushaq

Price: ₹10.69 lakh onwards







If you want an SUV with an expensive-looking design, European-inspired styling, sharp detailing and good fit and finish, the Škoda Kushaq should be on your list. The Kushaq starts at ₹10.69 lakh ex-showroom.



It is powered by turbocharged petrol engines, with options including a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI. The 1.0-litre engine is available with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic, while the 1.5-litre TSI is paired with a 7-speed DCT. However, under ₹15 lakh, buyers can only opt for the 1.0-litre TSI variants.



Depending on the variant, the Kushaq gets features such as a panoramic sunroof, Digital Cockpit, LED headlights and tail-lights, an illuminated front grille, a touchscreen infotainment system and ventilated front seats. Higher variants also offer features such as rear-seat massage, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control and six airbags.

The Kushaq is ideal for buyers looking for a premium European appearance without an overly flashy design.



3. Volkswagen Taigun

Price: ₹10.99 lakh onwards





Priced at ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom, the German-inspired Volkswagen Taigun is another example of a stylish and premium-looking SUV that remains relatively affordable. It features sporty styling, a solid build and a high-quality finish, making it an attractive option in the segment.



The Škoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun share the same MQB-A0-IN platform and similar turbo-petrol powertrain options. Under ₹15 lakh, buyers can opt for the Taigun's 1.0-litre TSI variants with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic. The three-cylinder petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.



Key features of the Taigun include a panoramic sunroof, Digital Cockpit, connected LED lighting and ventilated front seats. The SUV is particularly suited to buyers who prefer understated German styling combined with a responsive turbo-petrol engine.



4. Tata Curvv

Price: ₹9.75 lakh onwards







The most distinctive-looking car on this list is the Tata Curvv. Unlike conventional SUVs, the Curvv features a coupe-SUV design, with a sharply sloping roofline and a distinctive side profile. At first glance, many might mistake it for a considerably more expensive vehicle.



The ICE version of the Curvv currently starts at ₹9.75 lakh ex-showroom. It is offered with multiple petrol and diesel powertrains. A more powerful 1.2-litre Hyperion TGDi petrol engine is available on select variants, while Tata also offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. There is also a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel option.



Manual and automatic transmissions are available depending on the engine and variant. The 123 bhp 1.2-litre TGDi engine starts at ₹13.90 lakh ex-showroom, which makes it an attractive option for buyers looking for more performance.



The Curvv also comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats, although equipment varies depending on the variant.



5. Volkswagen Virtus

Price: ₹10.70 lakh onwards







The Volkswagen Virtus is one of the sedans that has helped revive India's mid-size sedan segment. It is popular among driving enthusiasts thanks to its athletic appearance and aggressive styling.



The Virtus starts at ₹10.70 lakh ex-showroom. Engine and transmission options include a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI EVO with ACT. The 1.0-litre TSI variants are available for under ₹15 lakh ex-showroom.



Key features include an electric sunroof, a Digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, LED lighting, automatic climate control, cruise control and six airbags.



The Volkswagen Virtus offers a compelling package for sporty-minded buyers, combining sharp European styling, powerful turbo-petrol engines and engaging driving dynamics.



