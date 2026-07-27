Cricketers With the Craziest Car Collections in India

Imagine spotting your favourite cricketer on the road with their exotic car. There are dozens of videos on the internet in which fans have spotted their favourite cricketers on the road in their incredible supercars.These cricketers are not just legends on the cricket ground but are also passionate about automobiles. Here are 5 exotic vehicles owned by Indian cricketers.



1) Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Nissan Jonga (1-Ton)







Whenever we talk about cricket, MS Dhoni is one of the first names that come to mind. And we all know how passionate Dhoni is about cars and bikes. In fact, he is one of the Indian celebrities who has one of the craziest car and bike collections in his garage, out of which Captain Cool's garage has something different - the Nissan Jonga (1-Ton).

Originally developed for the Indian Army, the Jonga is a rugged military-spec 4x4 vehicle. The name Jonga stands for Jabalpur Ordnance and Gun Carriage Assembly, where the vehicle used to be assembled in India.







The '1-Ton' in Nissan Jonga indicates its payload capacity. It was designed to carry up to one ton (around 1,000 kg) of cargo, equipment, or personnel. This is why the Nissan Jonga was a tough military vehicle, and Dhoni's love for the Jonga perfectly reflects his personality. Fans have often spotted him driving his Jonga around Ranchi, showing that his classic vehicle is far more than just a garage showpiece.



2) Virat Kohli - Audi R8 LMX







Whenever we think of Audi, it's difficult not to think of Virat Kohli. Kohli's association with Audi India is one of the longest-running celebrity brand partnerships in the Indian automotive industry.He has owned some of Audi's most iconic performance cars over the years. Out of them, the Audi R8 LMX was like the jewel of his collection. The R8 LMX was limited to just 99 units worldwide, out of which 4 units were allocated to India, and Virat Kohli owned one of them.



It was a rare limited-edition supercar with a 5.2 L mid-mounted V10 petrol engine that produced 562 bhp and 540 Nm of torque. It was the most powerful road-legal R8 at the time of its launch. It could do 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. It was the first production car in the world with laser beam headlights, which offered longer and brighter illumination. It was launched in India in 2015 with an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.97 crore. Kohli bought one soon after its launch.



3) Hardik Pandya - Lamborghini Huracán EVO







Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyant lifestyle, and his garage reflects his personality perfectly.The crown jewel of his car collection is the Lamborghini Huracán EVO, which he purchased in 2019. At the time of its launch, it was priced at around Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom). The EVO uses the same 631 bhp V10 engine as the Huracán Performante, making it more powerful than the original Huracán.



The V10-powered supercar in its AWD version accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars owned by an Indian cricketer.



4) Suryakumar Yadav - Porsche 911 Turbo S









Suryakumar Yadav has quietly built one of the most exciting garages among current cricketers with a mix of supercars and luxury SUVs, but the star of his garage is the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which had an ex-showroom price of around Rs 3.8 crore at the time of its launch and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars owned by an Indian cricketer.



Despite its supercar performance, it's known for being comfortable enough to drive every day, which is why it's loved by enthusiasts.



5) MS Dhoni - GMC Sierra





While everyone talks about Dhoni's Ferrari and Jaguar, one of the rarest vehicles in his garage is the GMC Sierra. Since GMC never officially sold the Sierra in India, it's among the most unusual vehicles owned by an Indian cricketer.The GMC Sierra is a full-sized American pickup truck that features a V8 engine. This pickup truck is not considered exotic in North America, but in India, it's an exceptionally rare sight. India is not a market for these huge pickup trucks. Its massive size makes driving one on Indian roads unusual.



Its size and tall stance make it stand out anywhere in India. Captain Cool has been spotted driving his GMC Sierra in India, which is why it has become one of the most talked-about vehicles in his garage.