Factory-Fitted Dashcam Cars in India: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV 3XO & More

Dashcams have evolved from niche accessories to must-have safety features for Indian car buyers. Whether it is documenting an accident, protecting yourself against fraudulent claims, or simply recording memorable road trips, a dashcam can prove invaluable.



While aftermarket dashcams remain popular, factory-fitted systems offer several advantages. These units are integrated into the vehicle's electrical architecture, feature cleaner installation, and often come with dedicated smartphone applications for viewing and downloading footage.



Why Are Dashcams Becoming Important in India?



Indian roads are becoming increasingly crowded, leading to a rise in minor accidents, hit-and-run incidents, and insurance disputes. Dashcams provide objective video evidence that can help establish fault and simplify claim settlements.



They are also useful for recording road trips, monitoring parking incidents, and providing an extra layer of security. As awareness grows, automakers are increasingly integrating these systems directly from the factory. If you are planning to buy a new car and want a built-in recording solution, here are some of the best mainstream cars in India that offer factory-fitted dashcams.



Hyundai Creta

Dashcam starting from: (Creta S(O)): Rs. 14.21 Lakh Onwards







The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs sold in India to have a factory-fitted dashcam. The system is integrated and can be installed behind the rear-view mirror, and is available on select higher trims and special editions, and records footage directly. The higher variants come with additional features including dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.



The dashcam has several recording modes, impact detection and smartphone connectivity, making it a useful safety feature for anyone who drives a car on a daily basis or travels on the highway. The Creta is a well-rounded family SUV when paired with the selection of petrol and diesel engines and various transmission choices.



Hyundai Creta N Line

Dashcam starting from: (Creta N Line N8): Rs. 17.83 Lakh Onwards







The Hyundai Creta N Line is a sportier variant of the popular SUV, with a factory-fitted dual-camera dashcam standard on all variants. It comes standard on the entry-level N8 variant and with N Line styling touches, 18-inch alloy wheels and dual exhausts.



The dashcam can record driving and parking incidents, enhancing safety and convenience for owners. The SUV also features Hyundai's powerful turbo-petrol engine, a distinctive N Line steering wheel, red interior accents and a panoramic sunroof, adding to its more enthusiast-oriented appeal.



Kia Seltos

Dashcam starting from: (Seltos GTX O): Rs. 19.49 Lakh Onwards







Kia Seltos comes with one of the most advanced factory dashcam systems in the segment. The Kia's Built-in Cam 2.0+ system is offered on certain high-end trims and captures video with a dual-camera system. The SUV also comes with high-end features like dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and a Bose sound system.



The system can record both driving and parking accidents, and users can view the recordings via the smartphone integration. The Seltos remains a viable choice in the midsize SUV market with its range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as its cabin packed with features.



Hyundai Venue

Dashcam starting from: (Venue HX 6T Turbo): Rs. 10.92 Lakh Onwards







Hyundai's built-in dashcam feature is available on certain special editions and variants of the Hyundai Venue. Depending on the variant, the buyer can also receive features like an electric sunroof, Bluelink connected car technology and a digital instrument cluster.

The dual-camera system allows for exterior and interior shots, offering extra security while driving. The Venue is one of the more technologically advanced in its class, with higher trims also getting Level 1 ADAS.



Hyundai Venue N Line

Dashcam starting from: (Venue N Line N6): Rs. 10.65 Lakh Onwards







The Hyundai Venue N Line has sporty styling, modern technology and a factory fitted dual camera dashcam as standard on all models. It's offered from the N6 entry level model, and includes all four disc brakes, red brake calipers, N Line-specific alloy wheels and paddle shifters on DCT models.



The dashcam records both exterior and interior footage, adding an extra layer of security for everyday driving. The highest-spec N10 variant also includes Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and Hyundai's curved panoramic display setup.



Mahindra XUV 3XO

Dashcam starting from: (3XO AX5L): Rs. 10.00 Lakh Onwards







The Mahindra XUV 3XO doesn't have a traditional dashcam, but instead, it features the 360-degree camera hardware as a Digital Video Recorder (DVR). The surround-view camera system allows recording and storing the images on higher variants for later viewing. The SUV also has some standout features, including a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays and Level 2 ADAS.



This approach provides broader coverage than a traditional front-facing dashcam and enhances overall safety. Higher trims also get a Harman Kardon audio system and a fully digital cockpit, helping the XUV 3XO stand out in the competitive compact SUV segment.



Hyundai Exter

Dashcam starting from: (Exter HX6): Rs. 8.59 Lakh Onwards







The Hyundai Exter was one of the first affordable cars in India to have a factory-installed dual camera dashcam system. The setup captures both the road ahead and the cabin, and is one of the most accessible factory-installed solutions available today. The micro-SUV also has standard features like a single-pane sunroof, digital instrument cluster and six airbags throughout the range.

The Exter is one of the most appealing options for those who want to record but don't want to spend a lot of money. The SUV-inspired design and its high ground clearance also make it a good choice for city and occasional highway driving.



Hyundai Verna

Dashcam starting from: (Verna HX8 Turbo): Rs. 16.29 Lakh Onwards







The Hyundai Verna brings factory-installed dashcam technology to the midsize sedan segment. Available on higher trims, the system features dual-camera recording and multiple safety-oriented recording modes. The sedan also stands out with its dual integrated displays, ventilated front seats, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Combined with the Verna's premium cabin and powerful engine options, the dashcam adds another layer of appeal for buyers seeking a well-equipped sedan. The 158 bhp turbo-petrol engine available on higher variants also makes it one of the most powerful cars in its segment.



Tata Harrier

Dashcam starting from: (Harrier Fearless Ultra): Rs. 23.85 Lakh Onwards







The Tata Harrier adopts a different approach through its digital Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) system. On select premium variants, the mirror incorporates recording functionality that effectively acts as a built-in dual-channel dashcam. Other highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.



The system delivers front and rear recording capabilities while maintaining a clean factory appearance. Combined with its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and strong road presence, the Harrier remains one of the most desirable SUVs in its class.



Tata Safari

Dashcam starting from: (Safari Accomplished Ultra): Rs. 23.33 lakh onwards







The Tata Safari shares its digital IRVM-based recording solution with the Harrier. Available on flagship variants, the setup combines digital rear-view functionality with video recording features. The three-row SUV also offers premium touches such as a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and the option of captain seats in the second row.

For buyers seeking a family SUV with integrated safety technology, the Safari offers a compelling package. Its spacious cabin, 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, and long-distance comfort continue to be key highlights.



Quick Comparison Table



To help you compare the available options more easily, the table below highlights the key details of each car that comes with a factory-fitted dashcam in India.

Brand Dashcam Resolution/Quality Key Highlights Starting Variant With Dashcam (Ex-Showroom Price) Hyundai Creta Full HD (1080p) dual-camera recording SUV segment leader, smartphone connectivity S(O) - Rs. 14.21 lakh onwards Hyundai Creta N Line Full HD (1080p) dual-camera recording Standard across the lineup, sporty N Line styling, driving and parking recording N8 - Rs. 17.83 lakh onwards Kia Seltos Full HD (1080p) front and rear recording Built-in Cam 2.0+, parking recording GTX (O) - Rs. 19.49 lakh onwards Hyundai Venue Full HD (1080p) dual-camera recording Interior and exterior recording HX6T Turbo - Rs. 10.92 lakh onwards Hyundai Venue N Line Full HD (1080p) dual-camera recording Standard across the lineup, interior and exterior recording, sporty N Line features N6 - Rs. 10.65 lakh onwards Mahindra XUV 3XO HD recording via 360° camera DVR system Multi-angle recording AX5L - Rs. 10.00 lakh onwards Hyundai Exter Full HD (1080p) dual-camera setup Affordable factory dashcam option HX6 - Rs. 8.59 lakh onwards Hyundai Verna Full HD (1080p) dual-camera recording Premium sedan with integrated recorder HX8 Turbo - Rs. 16.29 lakh onwards Tata Harrier HD digital IRVM recording system Front and rear recording Fearless Ultra - Rs. 23.85 lakh onwards Tata Safari HD digital IRVM recording system Family SUV with built-in recorder Accomplished Ultra - Rs. 23.33 lakh onwards





Importance of Dashcams in India and Other Cars That Offer Them



A dashcam is a safety feature that is becoming more popular in modern cars. They are cleaner to integrate than aftermarket units, easier to install than aftermarket units (warranty friendly), and more compatible with the vehicle's electronics than aftermarket units.



Other models with integrated recording systems on some variants include the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Syros, Mahindra Thar Roxx and Mahindra XEV 9e. When the variants differ in price by a reasonable amount, a factory-fitted dashcam can be a good investment for convenience, security, and video evidence when necessary.



