Best Cars For Indian Roads And Potholes: 10 Models That Can Take A Beating

Indian roads have a way of exposing a car's weaknesses. One stretch can have freshly laid tarmac, while the next is riddled with potholes, broken patches and uneven surfaces. That's why the best car for India isn't necessarily the one with the biggest engine or the longest feature list; it's the one that can shrug off poor roads.

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Ground clearance certainly helps, but it isn't the whole story. Suspension tuning, tyre profile, wheel size and even body construction play an equally important role in how a car copes with rough roads. Keeping those factors in mind, here are 10 models that are particularly well suited to Indian conditions.

The Punch proves you don't need to spend big money to get a capable subcompact SUV. Despite its compact dimensions, it is remarkably robust over rough roads. The suspension absorbs potholes adequately, while the 193 mm ground clearance gives it an advantage over many hatchbacks that struggle with broken surfaces. Prices for the Punch start at Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Nexon has earned its reputation by doing almost everything well. Its 208 mm ground clearance provides enough clearance over broken roads, while the suspension balances comfort and stability. Whether you're navigating pothole-filled city streets or heading out on a highway drive, the Nexon feels reassuringly solid. Prices for the Nexon start at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Brezza doesn't rely on flashy specifications to stand out. Instead, it offers a suspension setup that feels adequate and well judged for everyday use. It absorbs broken roads without crashing over sharp edges, while the 200 mm ground clearance means speed breakers rarely become a concern. For buyers looking for an easy-to-live-with compact SUV, the Brezza remains one of the segment benchmarks. Maruti recently launched the 2026 Brezza with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV 3XO brings together engaging performance and a mature suspension setup. Unlike some sporty SUVs that become stiff over rough roads, the Mahindra remains composed without sacrificing comfort. With 201 mm ground clearance, it is well equipped to deal with everything from damaged city roads to highway expansion joints. Prices for the XUV 3XO currently start at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Bolero Neo isn't trying to be luxurious, and that's exactly its strength. Built for durability rather than comfort, it continues to be a favourite in rural India where roads can be unpredictable. If reliability and toughness rank higher than premium features on your priority list, the Bolero Neo remains one of the best options available. Prices for the Bolero Neo start at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aircross X has a 200 mm ground clearance. Few manufacturers tune suspension quite like Citroen, and the Aircross X is proof of that. Instead of chasing sportier handling, Citroen has focused on comfort, allowing the SUV to glide over rough roads with ease. If ride comfort is your biggest priority, the Aircross deserves to be higher on your shortlist. Prices for the Aircross X currently start at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Creta has become one of India's favourite SUVs because it rarely puts a foot wrong. Its suspension is tuned with comfort in mind, ironing out imperfections on the road while remaining stable at triple-digit speeds. At about 190 mm, there are models with more ground clearance; the Creta's overall ride quality continues to be one of its strongest attributes. Prices for the Creta start at Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Although it is a rebadged product from Maruti’s stable, the Hyryder combines Toyota's reputation for reliability with a suspension that feels comfortable on our Indian roads. Its 210 mm ground clearance helps tackle bad patches without drama, while the strong hybrid variant makes it an attractive option for buyers covering long distances. Prices for the standard Hyryder start at Rs 11.31 lakh, while the Hybrid trim starts at Rs 17.18 lakh (both ex-showroom).

If there is one SUV that seems tailor-made for Indian roads, it's the Honda Elevate. Its 220 mm ground clearance is among the highest in the midsize SUV segment, but what really impresses is the suspension. It remains composed over potholes without feeling overly soft on highways. On the other hand, Honda's reliability makes it one of the safest recommendations for buyers who regularly drive on mixed road conditions. Prices for the Elevate currently start at Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Some roads demand more than just extra ground clearance. That's where the Scorpio N comes into its own. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, it's designed to handle surfaces that would have other cars slowing down significantly. Prices for the Scorpio N start at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

What Should You Prioritise?



While ground clearance is important, it shouldn't be the only factor influencing your decision. A well-engineered suspension can often make a bigger difference than an extra 10 or 20 mm of ride height. Tyres with taller sidewalls also do a better job of absorbing sharp impacts than larger wheels wrapped in low-profile rubber.



If your driving is mostly within cities, the Brezza, Nexon, Punch and XUV 3XO offer an excellent middle ground comprising comfort and practicality. Buyers covering long highway distances will appreciate the Elevate, Creta and Hyryder, while those who regularly drive on village roads or construction sites will be better served by the Scorpio N or Bolero Neo.

