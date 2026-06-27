Common Reasons Modern Cars Trigger Check Engine Lights In India
- Modern diagnostic systems of cars keep checking emission compliance from the exhaust
- Ignoring a warning light can reduce your vehicle's fuel economy and damage exhaust parts
- Blinking warning light means the engine is misfiring, and you must stop your car immediately
Vehicles running on Indian roads today have complex electronics to balance out smooth performance with strict emission standards. When the on-board computer detects that a specific part is not working as required, it turns on the warning lamp to let the driver know. Now, finding out exactly what's wrong means you need to get your car to a mechanic first, but understanding the symptoms beforehand will help you communicate more clearly at the garage.
Also Read: The E20 Fuel Insurance Trap: Will Your Policy Cover Ethanol-Related Engine Damage?
Frequent Causes Behind Dashboard Warning Lights
A warning light can mean anything from a minor sensor glitch to a serious mechanical issue. Certain parts tend to trigger the system far more often than others because of regular wear, heat, and typical Indian driving conditions. Here is a detailed look at the usual reasons your car might be asking for a diagnostic check.
Loose Fuel Cap
The fuel cap does much more than stop petrol or diesel from spilling out of your tank. It is actually a crucial part of the system that stops harmful fuel vapours from escaping into the air. If the petrol station attendant does not tighten the cap fully after a top-up, the car's sensors will immediately notice a drop in system pressure. The computer flags this as a vapour leak and turns on the warning light. You might also notice a faint smell of fuel near the back of the car when this happens. Fixing this is incredibly simple, as you need to turn the cap until it clicks a few times firmly. If the light stays on after a couple of days of driving, replacing a worn-out rubber seal on the cap usually solves the problem.
Also Read: RWA vs EV Owner: Your Legal Rights If Your Apartment Denies Permission for a Parking Slot Charger
Failing Oxygen Sensor
Modern engines use oxygen sensors inside the exhaust pipe to measure exactly how much unburnt oxygen is leaving the engine. The car's computer uses this data to constantly adjust the air and fuel mixture for the cleanest possible burn. Over time, these sensors get coated in thick exhaust soot and lose their ability to send accurate readings. When an oxygen sensor fails, the engine usually starts burning much more fuel than necessary. It leads to a very noticeable drop in your daily mileage and a rough, shaking feeling when idling at traffic lights. Leaving a faulty sensor unaddressed forces the engine to run improperly, which can eventually melt other expensive parts further down the exhaust line.
Also Read: What Is a Flex-Fuel Vehicle (FFV), and Can You Buy One in India Today?
Blocked Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)
For anyone driving a modern BS6 diesel car in India, the DPF is a very familiar component. It is designed to trap harmful soot particles before they leave the tailpipe. However, if you primarily use your diesel SUV or hatchback for short city commutes in heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic, the exhaust never gets hot enough to burn off the collected soot. It causes the filter to clog up completely, triggering the check engine light and often forcing the car into a slow 'limp home' mode to protect itself. To fix this, drivers usually need to take the car on an open highway run at higher engine speeds to clear the soot, a process known as regeneration. Keeping up with routine oil changes is also absolutely necessary to keep this system working correctly.
Dusty Mass Airflow Sensor
Located right next to the car's air filter, the airflow sensor measures the exact amount of air entering the engine. The computer needs this information to calculate the right amount of fuel to inject. Because Indian driving conditions involve an incredible amount of road dust and construction debris, dirt particles can easily slip past an old air filter and coat the delicate wires inside this sensor. When this happens, the component sends incorrect air measurements, hence the hesitation or the jerking from your car when you accelerate. The engine might even stall randomly when you lift your foot off the pedal. Service centres can often clean the sensor with a spray, but if the internal wires are damaged, you will need a total replacement.
Worn Spark Plugs and Ignition Coils
In petrol cars, the ignition coils and spark plugs work together to create the electric spark that ignites the fuel inside the cylinders. Because these parts have to fire thousands of times every single minute, the tips of the spark plugs wear down as time goes on. The coils also lose their ability to keep generating a strong electrical charge. When a spark plug fails to fire properly, it causes an engine misfire, meaning raw fuel gets pushed straight out of the cylinder without being burned. You will feel the car shaking heavily and hear a sputtering noise from the exhaust. If the check engine light starts blinking rapidly instead of staying solid, it means a severe misfire is happening, and you must switch off the ignition immediately to save your exhaust system from melting.
Damaged Wiring Harness from Rodents
A unique but incredibly common issue in India is electrical damage caused by rats chewing through wires under the bonnet. Many modern car manufacturers use soy-based coatings on their wiring harnesses, which attracts rodents, especially during the monsoon season when animals seek warm shelter inside engine bays. If a rat chews through a sensor wire, the connection is instantly broken, and the computer will immediately trigger the check engine light. It can cause sudden, random symptoms like a dead accelerator pedal, a rough idle, or certain electronic features failing to turn on. Preventing this usually requires using specialised rodent-repellent sprays inside the engine bay or parking in a well-lit, secure area.
Understanding What to Do Next
Note that seeing a warning light does not mean you need to pull over on a busy road and call a tow truck immediately. How the light behaves tells you exactly how serious the problem is.
|Light Behaviour
|Vehicle Symptoms
|Recommended Action
|Solid Light
|The car is driving as usual; nothing inconvenient stands out.
|Check the fuel cap and go for a routine diagnostic check.
|Solid Light
|The engine feels sluggish or uses more fuel; it stops performing as before.
|Schedule a service centre visit as quickly as possible to check for damage.
|Blinking Light
|The engine shakes heavily, loses power, or there are spluttering noises from the exhaust.
|Pull over at once safely and call for roadside assistance.
If the light isn’t blinking and the car moves without making any weird noises, you can complete your journey and get a service check done when you get the time. But if the light’s flashing non-stop, it is a direct warning that your engine is suffering. Stop the car and call for assistance, then; it’s the only correct move.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-30
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-30
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-20
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 27, 2026Future Hyundai, Kia Cars May Feature In-Built UVC SanitiserHyundai Motor Group has unveiled 'Plasma Care UVC' technology, which utilises plasma lamps to safely and effectively destroy bacteria and viruses present inside a car.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Be Launched On July 23Launched back in 2022, the current generation of the Brezza subcompact SUV is expected to gain a new engine option, along with a longer list of features.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 26, 2026New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos InfotainmentNew generation of the Elantra – sold as the Avante in South Korea – adopts Hyundai’s Art of Steel design language.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 26, 2026TVS NTorq 125 Launched With New Colours From Rs. 82,500TVS Motor Company has introduced three new colours for the NTorq 125 Race Edition and two colour options for the disc variant of the scooter.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 26, 2026New BMW X6 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 CroreThe X6 is offered solely in the hot M60i spec and goes up against the Audi SQ8 and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 25, 2026TVS iQube Electric Scooter Crosses 10 Lakh Units Production MilestoneIntroduced in 2020, the iQube is TVS' first high-speed, long-range electric scooter, which has soared to the top of sales charts in recent years.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 25, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Smaller Engine, But Should You Buy It?The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z won our Two-Wheeler Upgrade of the Year. Then new tax slabs happened. Smaller engine, same badge – but does it still deliver?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 25, 2026Triumph Tracker 400 First Ride Review: What's It Really Like?The Triumph Tracker 400 is here, now with a downsized 349 cc engine. We spent a couple of hours with it to share our first impressions. Is it worth your attention?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 15, 20262026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: The Update That Changes EverythingThe Yezdi Scrambler gets a comprehensive update with an updated engine, revised chassis, reduced weight and proper features list. Does it deliver? Here’s our take.10 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 10, 20262026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?The GS badge on a BMW means something and always has. Can the new made-in-India BMW F 450 GS truly live up to that legacy? We spent a few days getting familiar with the F 450 GS to see if it’s worth a buy.12 mins read