The E20 Fuel Insurance Trap: Will Your Policy Cover Ethanol-Related Engine Damage?
- Standard car insurance does not cover mechanical breakdowns caused by E20 fuel
- Engine protection claims are getting rejected, citing that E20 causes natural wear and tear
- Taking preventive measures is a more sensible way to protect your engine’s components
India has completely embraced E20 fuel. What's being delivered at fuel depots is a mixture of twenty per cent ethanol and eighty per cent regular petrol, and according to research, it does help lower emissions and reduce the country's need for imported oil. However, some concerns have also been raised by car owners whose vehicles were bought before 2023. While running your car once or twice on E20 fuel does not mean your vehicle’s engine will dip in performance numbers immediately, insurers have actively turned down insurance claims for these cars running on the newer fuel.
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What E20 Does to Older Engines
Ethanol is basically a form of alcohol made from crops. While it burns cleanly, it has a few chemical traits that make it highly aggressive towards older engine materials. If you own a vehicle built after April 2023, the manufacturer has already upgraded the internal parts to handle this specific fuel. However, if you are driving an older BS4 or early BS6 model, the fuel lines, rubber seals, and plastic connectors inside your engine bay were actually built for regular petrol. Ethanol acts as a solvent. When it sits inside an older fuel system, it slowly eats away at these rubber and plastic parts. The rubber becomes hard and brittle, eventually cracking and causing severe fuel leaks.
Furthermore, ethanol absorbs moisture from the air. If you leave E20 fuel sitting in your tank for several weeks without driving, the ethanol absorbs water vapour. This water eventually separates from the petrol and settles at the bottom of your fuel tank. Over time, this trapped water causes the inside of a metal fuel tank to rust. When you finally start the car, the fuel pump sucks up this rusty water, pushing it straight into your delicate fuel injectors and destroying them.
But the effects are not only one-sided; vehicles compatible with the new fuel have registered lower tailpipe emissions throughout the years. Besides, ethanol has a high octane rating, which prevents engine knocking and raises efficiency. It operates cooler than petrol and diesel as well, and helps prevent the engine from burning out.
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The Reality of Car Insurance for Ethanol-Related Engine Damage
When an engine fails because a fuel line has cracked or the injectors have rusted from the inside, the immediate reaction for most owners is to call their insurance provider. But if you read the fine print of a standard comprehensive motor insurance policy in India, it clearly states that the policy covers accidental damage, theft, and natural disasters. It explicitly excludes mechanical breakdowns and general wear and tear. Insurance companies classify ethanol-related damage as a gradual, mechanical failure. Because the degradation of a rubber pipe happens slowly over several months, the insurer considers it a maintenance issue rather than an unpredictable accident.
If your engine suddenly stops working on the highway because the fuel pump has failed from rust, the standard policy will likely pay for the towing service if you have roadside assistance. However, insurers will completely reject the claim to replace the fuel pump, the injectors, or the rusted fuel tank. You will have to pay the entire garage bill out of your own pocket.
Does the Engine Protect Add-on Help?
When buying insurance, agents heavily promote the 'Engine Protect' or 'Engine Secure' add-on. This extra cover policy protects the internal parts of the engine and gearbox, which are usually excluded from standard policies. Many owners assume this add-on gives them a blank cheque for any engine failure, including fuel-related damage. The reality is much more complicated.
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An Engine Protect add-on is ideal if you drive through a flooded street and water enters the engine, causing it to lock up. It also covers damage if your oil sump hits a rock, drains the oil, and the engine seizes. Some of these add-ons even include a 'wrong fuel' clause. It means if the petrol station attendant accidentally fills your petrol car with diesel, the insurance will cover the cost of flushing the system and repairing the damage.
However, filling an older car with E20 petrol is not considered 'wrong fuel' by the insurer, because it is still petrol. Since E20 is the standard fuel mandated by the government, the insurance surveyor will likely argue that you used the correct fuel, but your car's components aged and failed. Because the damage from ethanol is slow and corrosive, many insurance surveyors classify it under the 'consequential loss' or 'wear and tear' exclusion clauses. Getting a claim approved for an ethanol-melted fuel line, even with an Engine Protect add-on, is rarely successful.
A regular insurance policy may not actually cover the repair bill should something happen to a vehicle's internal components, especially if its engine wasn't meant to handle the new E20 fuel.
Understanding Whether Your Coverage Includes Ethanol-Related Engine Damage
To make things clearer, we have mentioned below how insurance companies generally handle different types of engine and fuel-related damage.
|Type of Damage
|Standard Comprehensive Policy
|Policy with Engine Protect Add-on
|Typical Insurer Reason
|Engine damage from an accident
|Covered
|Covered
|Considered sudden, accidental damage.
|Engine choking due to driving in floods
|Not Covered
|Covered
|The add-on specifically covers water ingress.
|A petrol station fills diesel in a petrol car
|Not Covered
|Usually Covered
|Covered under the 'wrong fuel' clause in premium add-ons.
|Fuel line cracks due to E20 fuel corrosion
|Not Covered
|Rarely Covered
|Classified as gradual wear and tear or maintenance neglect.
|The fuel tank rusts from trapped moisture (E20 issue)
|Not Covered
|Not Covered
|Considered a natural chemical reaction over time.
Practical Steps to Protect Your Engine from Ethanol-Related Damage
Since relying on insurance to fix ethanol-related damage is highly risky, taking preventive measures is the only sensible way to protect your wallet.
The first step is to check your owner's manual to see what level of ethanol your car is rated for. If your car is older and strictly rated for E5 or E10 fuel, you need to be careful about your driving habits. The damage caused by ethanol is heavily accelerated when the fuel sits in the tank. If you only drive your car once a week, do not fill the tank to the brim. Only fill as much as you need for a few days, so the fuel does not get the chance to absorb moisture from the air and settle at the bottom of the tank.
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If you plan to keep an older car for many years, it is a highly practical idea to visit a trusted mechanic and have the rubber fuel lines replaced. You can purchase modern fuel lines made from synthetic rubber designed specifically to handle high ethanol blends. Replacing a few rubber pipes is an incredibly cheap job that will give you absolute peace of mind against sudden fuel leaks.
You can also find special fuel additives in the market designed to stabilise ethanol blends. Pouring a small bottle of this additive into your tank every few months helps prevent the fuel and water from separating, which stops rust from forming inside the metal tank.
Navigating the Fuel Transition (from E20 to E100)
E20 fuel is here to stay, and the government just recently signed off on the paperwork for E100 fuel. While insurance companies provide some protection for accidents and sudden mechanical failures, most of the time, they do not cover the slow, silent degradation that modern fuels may or may not be responsible for. It remains to be seen if motor insurance policies will drastically change and adapt as India pushes towards its E100 dream, or whether you'll need to maintain your fuel system very, very carefully over the coming years.
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