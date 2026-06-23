What Is a Flex-Fuel Vehicle (FFV), and Can You Buy One in India Today?

When you visit a petrol pump, you might notice a small sticker saying the fuel contains twenty per cent ethanol, also known as E20. Modern engines built after April 2023 can handle E20 easily, but a vehicle with the tag 'flex-fuel' can take a much stronger mix. Some of them can run up to E85, which means the fuel is mostly ethanol (up to 85 per cent), and just a tiny bit of petrol (the remaining 15 per cent).

What Is a Flex-Fuel Vehicle?

To make an engine run on ethanol, engineers swap out the regular fuel injectors for stronger ones. They also change the engine computer so it can detect the exact mixture in the tank. It then adjusts the spark timing automatically. Earlier vehicles used to comply with E5, E10, or E20, but the vehicles that can run up to E85 fuel are the ones actually known as ‘flex-fuel’ vehicles. The line-up that can run on this newer fuel is limited at the moment, but it will only continue to grow in the coming years.

Also, India has actively been trying to reduce global imports for its energy sector for some time now, which is why the government has introduced ethanol as an alternative solution to pricier petrol and diesel. Ethanol fuel is locally made from crops like sugarcane, which makes it much cheaper than imported oil. It also gives you a cost-effective way to travel without the range of an electric car.

Can You Buy a Flex-Fuel Vehicle in India Today?

Yes, manufacturers have talked about this technology at auto shows for years, and they are finally putting these models on sale. We have listed all the flex-fuel machines you can buy in India right now.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel

Price: Rs. 7.24 Lakh onwards (Wagon R Bioflex variant)

Maruti recently launched the country's first proper flex-fuel passenger car based on the familiar Wagon R hatchback. Under the bonnet, it uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine you find in the standard car. But Maruti completely changed the fuel pump and added special sensors so the engine can run on mixtures all the way up to E85. The standard car gives you around 24 kmpl. The flex-fuel version will use slightly more fuel to cover the same distance. However, because ethanol is cheaper than pure petrol, your daily running costs can drop.

The new car's cabin remains spacious as ever, something that buyers browsing the entry-level price segment have often appreciated. Technology-wise, you get the usual seven-inch touchscreen alongside the four-speaker sound system. Right now, Maruti is selling this mostly to commercial buyers and fleet operators who want to cut down their daily expenses.

Hero Splendor Plus Flex-Fuel

Price: Rs. 82,810 onwards (Splendor+ Flex-Fuel variant)

Hero worked on their most famous commuter bike and made it ready for E85 fuel. This model uses the same 97.2cc engine that millions of Indians rely on every single day. Hero's engineers changed out 36 different parts inside the engine. They added a new fuel pump and a special air filter to handle the aggressive alcohol blend, while leaving the reliability of the Splendor badge untouched.

The bike even makes slightly more power when running on E85 compared to regular petrol, and your mileage stays very close to the usual 60 to 65 kmpl mark. Visually, it looks just like the normal version but features a new digital-analogue meter with an eco-riding indicator. Hero is rolling this out in Delhi and Maharashtra first before bringing it to the rest of the country.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex-Fuel

Price: Rs. 72,792 onwards (Deluxe Flex-Fuel variant)

If you want something even more affordable, Hero also launched a flex-fuel version of the HF Deluxe. It shares the exact 97.2 cc engine setup as the Splendor, meaning it can easily handle an eighty-five per cent ethanol mixture. And like the Splendor, the bike is purely built for daily utility. It has a tough suspension setup to handle bad village roads, and the seat is long and comfortable for two people. But it does cost a little bit more than the standard petrol model.

Nonetheless, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is a very practical upgrade for budget-conscious buyers. Delivery riders will no doubt find this model very useful because the maintenance is cheap and the fuel savings add up very quickly.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex-Fuel

Price: Rs. 1.98 Lakh onwards (SF 250 Flex-Fuel variant)

Suzuki launched this motorcycle a while ago, but you can still buy it today. It is a bit old compared to the fresh launches from Maruti and Hero, but it remains a very solid option. It features the SF 250's tightly-packed 249 cc single-cylinder engine, which produces about 27.9 bhp when running on E85. The Japanese manufacturer updated the bike's internal valves, engine computer, and fuel filter to prevent any corrosion.

The bike gives you a riding range of roughly 400 kilometres on a full tank, and it returns a mileage of around 33 to 35 kmpl. You get bright LED headlights and dual-channel ABS for safe braking as well. But do note that if you want a fully faired sports bike running on greener fuel, this is currently your only option in the country.

Which Flex-Fuel Vehicles to Expect Next

While there are only a handful of options right now, many other manufacturers are set to launch their own E85-compliant vehicles in the near future as well. As the government works to establish more E85 petrol pumps across the country, buying one of these vehicles will become a very day-to-day affair.

Take a look at the next batch of flex-fuel vehicles that are going to enter the Indian market soon.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex-Fuel

Estimated Price: Rs. 10.00-12.00 Lakh onwards

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx flex-fuel gets a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet engine to handle E85 fuel in India (the Japanese model has a 1.5-litre engine). It looks very similar to the standard Fronx. Mechanically, its tweaked K-series petrol engine will feature a sophisticated ECU that evaluates ethanol content and adjusts engine parameters as necessary. What makes this variant visually different from the other ICE trims is that it stands out with its striking green flex-fuel decals and badges.

Besides, another aesthetic reason why the Fronx nameplate generates market attention in India is that it smartly puts the aggressive, coupe-like styling of an SUV into a hatchback's price bracket. And after its E85 model arrives, daily running fuel costs will come further down for a lot of budget-conscious buyers.

Toyota Corolla Flex-Fuel

Estimated Price: Rs. 20.00-25.00 Lakh onwards

Toyota has just revealed multiple flex-fuel prototypes in India. The Toyota Corolla Flex Fuel runs on petrol and can also handle ethanol up to E100. It's sold as the Corolla Altis Hybrid mainly in Brazil, but Toyota may soon bring this nameplate to India's showrooms. The sedan's hybrid efficiency is handled by its 1.8-litre engine that puts out 102 bhp and 142 Nm on the move. The Japanese brand has made it clear that if India's infrastructure manages to roll out E85-E100 conveniently, expect to see the Corolla Flex-Fuel running on our roads.

Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel

Estimated Price: Rs. 18.00-32.00 Lakh onwards

Meanwhile, a concept of the Toyota Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel was already shared back in 2023. It has the 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, but it also has an electric motor that contributes to its hybrid efficiency. The MPV has been tweaked by the brand's engineers to make it capable of running on E85 fuel, thereby making it a lot more frugal than its other currently selling powertrain. Interestingly, for most of their daily city commutes, drivers make do with the EV mode in this car, keeping fuel calculations aside. However, the flex-fuel engine generates slightly less power (144 bhp) than the standard petrol-hybrid model (184 bhp). The torque output is the same at 188 Nm, though.

Tata Punch Flex-Fuel

Estimated Price: Rs. 6.00-10.00 Lakh onwards

First shown at the Bharat Mobility Show, Tata's hotcake micro-SUV has been engineered to run on E85 fuel. But this stat remains inconclusive; some reports say it can handle up to E100, actually. We will only find out once the vehicle launches in India by late 2026 or early 2027. It will have an upgraded ECU, a modified fuel-injection system, and exhaust after-treatment sensors; these are mechanical upgrades done by Tata to detect and adjust the tank's ethanol-to-petrol ratio automatically. But it will keep the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that its owners praise for efficiency and frugality.