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2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 8.13 Lakh

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Aug 12, 2026, 05:17 PM
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2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 8.13 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Prices start at Rs 8.13 lakh
  • Available in HX 6 and HX 10 variants
  • Costs Rs 15,000 more than the standard variants

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition, with prices starting at Rs 8.13 lakh and going up to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Since the Knight Edition was introduced to Hyundai's lineup in 2022, the company has sold over 1,00,000 cumulative units.

The exterior changes include Matte Black Hyundai and Exter logos, along with dark grey bumper and side-sill garnishes. The lower variant gets 15-inch dark grey steel wheels, while the top variant gets 15-inch black alloy wheels. Red front brake calipers are also offered in the alloy variant, along with the Knight Edition emblem.

Foto Jet 8

The Exter Knight Edition will be available in special colour options, including Titanium Black, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titan Grey and Golden Bronze.

Foto Jet 9

Inside, the changes are more noticeable, with an all-black cabin featuring brass accents. The seats get black semi-fabric upholstery, while the steering wheel comes in a black D-cut design. Adding to the cabin's aesthetics is the amber-coloured footwell lighting.

The Knight Edition is available in the HX 6 and HX 10 variants and carries a premium of Rs 15,000 over the corresponding standard variants. The pricing is as follows:

Variant Engine Transmission Price (ex-showroom)
HX 6 1.2L PetrolManual Transmission
AMT		Rs 8,13,500
Rs 8,73,500
HX 6 CNG 1.2L Petrol Manual TransmissionRs 9,09,500
HX 10 1.2L Petrol AMT Rs 9,60,500

The powertrain remains unchanged with the availability of 1.2L,4 Cylinder Kappa engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of maximum torque. With CNG the same engine produces 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The engine can be opted with both, a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

# Hyundai Motor India# Hyundai Exter# Exter CNG# Compact SUV# Cars# Cover Story

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