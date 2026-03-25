Compact SUVs With Biggest Boot Space In India In 2026

The Compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive in the Indian market. It has many worthy name plates that are loaded with features, look appealing and are good to drive too. But another critical factor is practicality and in it comes the boot space. A lot of new cars have entered the segment recently which means its a good time to tell you which the Compact SUVs with the biggest boot space you can buy in India in 2026.

Renault Duster - 518 Litres

The latest launch in the segment also comes with the biggest boot space in the segment. The new generation Duster has been accolades for its design and performance but the luggage space it comes with also stands out. With 518 litres till the parcel tray, it is currently the best in the segment and if you go all the way to the roof the number reaches 700 litres. It also helps that the SUV gets an electric tail gate from the mid variants.

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Tata Sierra - 450 Litres

The Sierra is another SUV which is making waves since it was launched late in 2025. Attractive design and 5-star safety are some of its highlights but with a big boot, the SUV offers practicality too. It comes with a boot space of 450 litres which can go up to 622 litres if measures till the roof. This means the Sierra can also be a right fit for those picks and drops to the airport. The SUV also gets a powered tail gate with gesture control feature.

Kia Seltos - 447 Litres

With the launch of the new generation earlier this year, the boot space on the Kia Seltos has gone up marginally. The SUV now has the highest dimensions in the segment which makes its look quite big and its boot also compliments the size perfectly. With 447 litres of luggage space, the SUV feels well equipped for those weekend getaways, however it misses out on an electric tail gate.

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Maruti Suzuki Victoris - 446 Litres

Maruti Suzuki launched its second offering in the segment in form of the Victoris during the festive period last year. It got many advancements over the Grand Vitara including a bigger boot which stands at 446 litres. With a gesture controlled electric tailgate in the higher variants the Victoris comes across as a practical option when it comes to luggage space. In fact in the CNG variants, the tank is fitted under the body which ensures that the boot space is similar to the Petrol version of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta - 433 Litres

The second generation Hyundai Creta makes it to our top 5 list of SUVs with biggest boot space in the segment despite being around for a few years. The best seller come with a luggage space of 433 litres which is adequate for most situations. The N-Line and EV versions also get a similar boot space while the electric also gets a small 22 litre frunk. The Creta too does not get an electric tailgate, however we hope that changes when a new-generation of the SUV arrives.

