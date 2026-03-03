5 Most Affordable Diesel Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh In 2026
- Tata & Mahindra have a wide range of Diesel cars in their portfolio
- Hyundai, Kia group also continue to offer Diesel models
- Tata Altroz is the only Diesel hatch in the market
The market share for Diesel cars when compared to Petrol has been lesser in the last few years. Many carmakers have stopped making Diesel models while owing to air pollution concerns Diesel cars have a shelf life of only 10 years in places like Delhi NCR. Some more factors that still keeps some buyers away from Diesel cars DPF issues and higher purchasing costs. But many love them for things like better fuel efficiency and higher torque and that is why some manufacturers continue to offer them even now. Here’s a list of 5 most affordable cars you can buy in the market in 2026.
Tata Altroz
The Tata Altroz is the most affordable and only hatchback in the market which gets a Diesel engine. It starts at Rs. 8.09 lakh, ex-showroom and comes in three variants - Pure, Creative S and Accomplished S which is priced at Rs. 10.17 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.5 litre turbocharged Diesel engine in the Altroz makes 89 bhp @ 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm which kicks in as early as 1250 rpm. The Altroz Diesel is available with just a 5-speed manual transmission.
Tata Nexon
The Nexon Diesel uses the same engine as the Altroz but this one is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and makes a higher 115 bhp with 260 Nm peak torque. It is also available in 3 variants that range between Rs. 9 lakh and Rs. 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The base Smart+ variant gets 6 airbags, 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and electrically operated ORVMs while the top Pure+ trim comes with features like 10-inch screen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto fold ORVM, rear AC vents, roof rails and a height adjustable driver seat.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Starting at the same price as the Nexon Diesel is the Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel range. The base MX2 trim comes with just a manual transmission while the top AX7 L is priced at Rs. 13.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The Diesel AMT ranges between Rs. 10.85 lakh and Rs. 13.34 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.5 litre turbo Diesel motor in the SUV makes a maximum of 115 bhp along with a peak torque of 300 Nm which kicks in between 1500-2500 rpm. The base Diesel gets features like rear AC vents, cruise control and parking sensors while the top trim gets leatherette upholstery, wireless charger and ADAS.
Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet Diesel starts at Rs. 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom for the HTE(O). There are as many as 5 trims on offer with the top HTX priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh. The 1.5 litre Diesel here makes a maximum of 115 bhp along with a healthy 250 Nm peak torque which kicks in at 1,500 rpm. Just like the Nexon, the Sonet Diesel too is available with just a manual transmission option. The top Diesel gets an 8-inch touchscreen, electric sunroof, rear disc brakes and front seat ventilation. The Diesel is not offered with ADAS functions on the SUV.
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue Diesel range begins at Rs. 9.80 lakh and goes up to Rs. 15.70 lakh, ex-showroom for the top variant. Unlike the Nexon, the Venue Diesel gets both manual as well as Automatic transmission options and it is available in the top feature loaded HX10 trim which comes with ADAS. Features include a voice assisted panoramic sunroof, Drive & Traction modes, 12-inch touchscreen with a 12-inch full digital cluster and a 8-speaker Bose sound system. It runs on the same 1.5 Diesel as the Sonet.
