Citroen C3 Aircross 7 Dhoni Edition Launched At Rs 11.82 Lakh

The special edition of the C3 Aircross gets unique exterior graphics and some additional kit inside.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special Edition C3 Aircross is based on the top-spec Max trim
  • Gets unique graphics and additional kit inside
  • Priced at Rs 11.82 lakh.

Following the signing of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador, Citroen India has rolled out a special edition of the C3 Aircross celebrating the former Team India skipper. With prices starting from Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the special edition model is limited to just 100 units and features unique graphics on the doors while also packing in some additional features inside the cabin.

 

Also read: Citroen Evaluating CNG For Its India Line-Up
 


Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition 1

Special edition C3 Aircross gets unique graphics on the doors and bonnet.

 

On the outside, the special edition features ‘Dhoni Edition’ graphics on the front doors with a large stylised ‘7’ on the rear doors and bonnet. Little else looks to have changed from the standard model on the exterior. Moving to the cabin, you get new seat covers, ‘Dhoni Edition’ branded cushions, seat belt cushions and door sill plates. More importantly, the special edition also gets a dash cam. Citroen says that buyers will also get special goodies inside the glovebox with one lucky owner getting a Dhoni-autographed wicketkeeping glove.
 

Also Read: Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years

 

The special edition C3 Aircross is based on the top-spec C3 Aircross Max. As per some dealers we spoke to, the special edition will only be offered with a blue exterior paint scheme and come in the 5+2 seater configuration.


Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition kit

Gets additional bits such as illuminated sill plates, cushions and a dashcam.

 

Mechanically there will be no changes to the special edition with the familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill - shared with the C3 hatchback - to carry forward unchanged. The unit will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.


 Also Read: Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024

Citroen# Citroen India# Citroen C3 Aircross# Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition# Citroen Dhoni Edition# Cars# Cover Story
