Login

Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years

Citroen’s growth plan for India involves bringing more products, upgrading existing ones, expanding network presence and raising brand awareness.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen expects India to be its second-largest market globally after France
  • Citroen sold 9,500 cars in India as against 2 lakh cars in France in 2023
  • Citroen is working on bringing new products, expand network and roping in a brand ambassador to increase awareness

Citroen is bullish about its plans for India and the automaker expects the country to be its second-largest market after France in the next five years. Thierry Koskas, Global CEO - Citroen, spoke about expanding operations in India to PTI recently, which includes bringing new products and increasing its network presence. Citroen, which has been present in India since 2019, will also incorporate its learnings from its presence in the country over the last few years. 
 

Speaking to PTI, Koskas said, "India is an important market for Citroen and in a few years, it will become the second biggest market for us after our home market France. India is probably in the top 10 markets for Citroen, more towards the 10th rather than upwards. So there is a lot of room for improvement, but I think it's absolutely possible.” 
 

Citroen Dealership

Koskas said that he expects the target to be achievable in the next five years. However, he also admitted that there is a lot of gap to be bridged for India to come up to that level. The automaker retails four cars in India - Citroen C3, e-C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross. It will add the Basalt Vision-based coupe SUV to its portfolio later this year. 
 

According to the report, Citroen sold about 9,500 cars in India in 2023, as against 2 lakh vehicles in France last year. The delta is a massive one to overcome for the brand if it wants to gain footing in one of the biggest markets globally. Koskas said that Citroen plans to expand its network presence from 65 dealerships across the country to 200 touchpoints by the end of the year. While network expansion is on the cards, Koskas revealed in the interview that the automaker was also looking to bring a brand ambassador on board to increase brand awareness. Speculations suggest cricketer MS Dhoni has been signed by the brand with an official announcement likely to happen soon. 
 

Thierry Koskas

“We have great expectations to grow in this market. I don't think it's impossible, frankly, because the perspective is really good. If we do things well, if we introduce new cars with the right level of quality with the features that young people are requesting, and we are improving on this one, and once we do that, I think that the brand can grow very significantly,” he added further. 
 

Citroen will also expand its existing product lineup to accelerate sales. Koskar confirmed that the company plans to add more features to the range, which has been a long-standing concern with its Indian cars, especially when compared to rivals. 

 

With Inputs From PTI

# Citroen# Citroen PSA# Citroen India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The flooding crisis, described as the worst in 80 years for the region, has disrupted MotoGP's plans for the Kazakhstan Grand Prix debut
Kazakhstan MotoGP Round Postponed Indefinitely Due to Severe Flooding
As it was 24 hours ago, Verstappen faced competition from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, edging out his closest rival by a mere 0.141 seconds to claim the pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
F1: Verstappen Secures Miami Grand Prix Pole Ahead Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz
Both all-electric hypercars get two special editions inspired by the iconic DC Comics hero and his civilian identity.
Pininfarina Unveils Batman-Inspired Battista, B95 Special Editions
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Max Verstappen within two seconds throughout the race, the Dutchman edging a close battle between the two drivers.
F1: Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory Ahead of Leclerc At Miami
The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum
Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against his former employer, alleging non-payment of owed commissions and unauthorised use of his likeness for promotional purposes.
Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Takes Legal Action Against Team
Honda Two Wheelers India sold 5,61,946 vehicles in April 2024, while Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 5,33,585 units during the same period.
Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp
Burgess' resignation comes three years after hew joined the Indian electric two-wheeler firm in April 2021.
Wayne Burgess Steps Down As Vice President Of Design At Ola Electric
Despite admitting flaws in his lap, Verstappen's pole-clinching performance showcases Red Bull's signature pace at the Miami track.
Max Verstappen Claims Sprint Pole At Miami Grand Prix 2024
Deliveries for the third-gen Panamera commences today, May 4, 2024.
New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore
The Stellantis group brands have announced a hike of up to 0.5 per cent applicable from April 30, 2024.
Citroen, Jeep India To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 17,000
The first batch of 500 cars was flagged off from Kamarajar Port in Chennai, before setting sail for Indonesia
Citroen India Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3
Deliveries for the Citroen C3 will commence in a few weeks in Europe
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
The French automaker is commemorating three years in India and is offering discounts on select models and variants in its portfolio until the end of April 30, 2024.
Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched
The Basalt Vision is a near-production concept with the production model confirmed to retain the Basalt name when it is launched in India.
Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved