The Best Mid-Size SUVs with Maximum Boot Space for Family Highway Road Trips

When you're planning a family road trip, one question always comes up before the luggage goes in. "Will everything actually fit?" Suitcases, duffel bags, backpacks, a stroller, snacks and sometimes even a folding wheelchair or camping gear all compete for the same space. That's why boot space matters far more than you might think.

While brochure figures give you an idea of capacity, the shape of the boot is just as important. A slightly smaller but wider luggage area can often carry more usable luggage than a larger boot with awkward corners. Here are some of the best midsize SUVs if carrying luggage is high on your priority list.



1. Renault Duster

Boot Space: 518 litres







The Renault Duster offers the biggest boot in this list at 518 litres. More importantly, it makes excellent use of that space. The boot is wide, almost square and has minimal wheel arch intrusion, making it easier to pack large suitcases without wasting space.

For long family holidays, it can comfortably accommodate:



Two large suitcases

Two medium suitcases

A few backpacks or duffel bags







Fold the 60:40 split rear seats and luggage capacity increases to 1,696 litres, making it one of the most practical SUVs here for carrying bulky luggage.

Beyond boot space, the latest Duster’s suspension is tuned for long-distance comfort. At the same time, features like a panoramic sunroof, dual digital displays, wireless smartphone connectivity and ADAS on higher variants make it feel much more premium than before.



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2. Tata Curvv

Boot Space: 500 litres







Despite its coupe-SUV styling, the Tata Curvv offers one of the largest boots in this segment. The luggage area is deep and wide, making it easy to fit family luggage without compromising much on practicality.



For a weekend getaway or longer road trip, it can comfortably accommodate:

One large suitcase

Two cabin suitcases

Four backpacks or duffle bags



Fold the 60:40 split rear seats and luggage capacity expands to around 1,150 litres, creating enough room for larger luggage or outdoor gear.



Also Read: The Evolution Of Honda City: How A Mid-Size Sedan Became An Indian Icon



The Curvv also stands out for its feature-rich cabin. Depending on the variant, buyers get a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, dual digital displays and Level 2 ADAS. EV variants also offer a small front storage compartment for charging cables and other essentials.



3. Citroen Basalt

Boot Space: 470 litres







The Citroen Basalt brings SUV practicality with a liftback-style tailgate that makes loading bulky luggage much easier than many conventional SUVs. While the loading lip is slightly higher, the wide opening is useful for larger items.



It can comfortably accommodate:

One large suitcase

Two medium sized suitcase

A few backpacks



Fold the rear seats and luggage capacity increases to around 1,080 litres, making the Basalt suitable for camping gear, sports equipment or larger travel bags.







Apart from its practical boot, the Basalt is known for its comfortable suspension, which handles broken roads quite nicely. Features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and a digital instrument cluster further improve the overall touring experience.



Also Read: Are Touchscreen Controls Making Cars Less Safe?





4. Honda Elevate

Boot Space: 458 litres







The Honda Elevate may not have the biggest boot on paper, but its clean rectangular shape makes it one of the easiest to pack. The flat floor and wide opening allow larger suitcases to fit without awkward gaps.



For family trips, it can comfortably accommodate:

One large suitcase

One medium-sized suitcase

One cabin suitcase

A couple of duffle bags and a backpack

Fold the 60:40 split rear seats and luggage capacity expands to around 1,220 litres, giving you plenty of flexibility for longer journeys.







The Elevate is equally well suited to highway touring thanks to its refined petrol engine, comfortable ride and spacious cabin. Higher variants also offer Honda Sensing ADAS, a single-pane sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.



5. Tata Sierra

Boot Space: 450 litres







The Tata Sierra focuses on practicality with a wide boot opening and a low loading floor that makes lifting heavier luggage much easier. It also uses a sliding parcel tray instead of a fixed shelf, adding a little more flexibility while packing.



Without the parcel tray, the boot space expands to more than 600 litres, and it can comfortably accommodate:

One large suitcase

One medium suitcase

One cabin suitcase

Few duffel bags

Fold the rear seats and luggage capacity expands to around 1,257 litres, making it suitable for everything from family luggage to camping equipment.







Along with practicality, the Sierra offers a premium cabin with triple digital displays, connected car technology, panoramic glass roof options and Level 2 ADAS. Its spacious cabin and comfortable seating make it well suited to long highway drives.



6. MG Astor

Boot Space: 448 litres







The MG Astor rounds off this list with a well-shaped boot that is easy to use despite offering slightly less volume than some rivals. The low loading lip also means heavier luggage can simply be slid inside.

It can comfortably fit:

One large suitcase

One medium suitcase

One cabin suitcase



Fold the 60:40 split rear seats and luggage capacity expands to around 1,020 litres, giving you additional space whenever required.



The Astor continues to impress with its premium interior and long feature list. Depending on the variant, buyers get ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.



Other SUVs Worth Considering for Boot Space: Honourable Mentions



If you're comparing a few more midsize SUVs, these models also offer respectable luggage space.

SUV Boot Space Kia Seltos 447 litres Mahindra Thar Roxx 447 litres Citroen Aircross (5-seater) 444 litres Hyundai Creta 433 litres



Boot Space Isn't Just About Litres



Two SUVs can have almost identical boot capacities but offer very different real-world practicality.



When comparing boot space, also pay attention to:

Width of the boot opening

Height of the loading lip

Flatness of the luggage floor

Wheel arch intrusion

Split-folding rear seats



A well-shaped 450-litre boot can often be easier to use than an awkwardly shaped 500-litre one.



Choosing the Right SUV for Family Road Trips



The best family SUV is not always the one with the highest boot capacity. A wide opening, flat floor and practical luggage area can make packing much easier, especially on long road trips.



Among this group, the Renault Duster remains the benchmark for outright luggage space, while the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt come close with highly practical layouts of their own. Buyers looking for a well-balanced family SUV can also confidently consider the Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra and MG Astor, all of which offer luggage space that's more than capable of handling weekend getaways and long highway holidays.

Lastly, if you are looking for other mid-size SUVs with a decent-sized boot, our honourable mentions, such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, are also worth considering.



