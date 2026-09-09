BGauss C12 MaxR Launched At Rs 1.46 Lakh

Electric scooter manufacturer BGauss has launched its new electric scooter, called the C12 MaxR at Rs 1.46 lakh. The C12 MaxR is based on the company’s WSA platform, which has been described as the brand's flexible vehicle architecture, engineered to support multiple motor, battery and wheel configurations. This platform uses high-tensile micro-alloy steel and the company claims it has been engineered for a life of up to 150,000 km.

The C12 MaxR is powered by a 3.8 kWh IP67-rated LFP battery with a claimed IDC-certified maximum range of 178 km on a single charge. Paired with the battery is a 4.2 kW motor that enables a top speed of 75 kmph.

The C12 MaxR also comes with Eco, Ride and Sport riding modes, along with a reverse mode, cruise control and regenerative braking. Along with this, the scooter’s Battery Management System incorporates 110 safety and protection features.

In terms of design, the scooter shares the same overall silhouette as its younger sibling, the BGauss C12i Max. The C12 MaxR though gets a redesigned headlight and a new colour scheme. It features an all-LED set-up with a rectangular headlight housing. Moving down, it retains the same indicator setup as the C12i Max.

The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, along with a 220 mm front disc brake and CBS. Suspension duties are handled by hydraulic telescopic front forks and a five-step adjustable Nitrox gas-emulsion rear suspension. The C12 MaxR has 160 mm of ground clearance and a standard payload capacity of 150 kg.

On the feature front, it packs a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications, ride and charging statistics, user profiles, document storage and multiple display themes. Other functions include Distance-to-Empty, FallSense, side-stand and main-stand motor cut-off, service reminders, Remember My Mode and Guide My Home.

Through BGauss’ connected ecosystem, the scooter also offers features such as Parental Lock, SecureLock, selectable speed modes, profile settings, firmware updates, vehicle health checks, SOS and DigiLocker connectivity.

The scooter also gets decent under-seat storage space, along with a pop-out umbrella holder, a lockable compartment for documents and a wallet, mobile phone and bottle storage, wireless charging and dedicated space for a cleaning cloth.

The electric scooter is offered in a choice of different colour options - Sparkling Wine with Champagne Gold, Terra Green with Champagne Gold, Pearl White and Satin Black.