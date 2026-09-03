Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared

The Simple Wave is the brand's most affordable electric scooter on offer, but its affordable positioning does not mean it compromises on features or specifications. The Wave gets several first-in-segment features, making it a strong competitor in the electric scooter segment. With the Wave, Simple Energy has entered the family-oriented segment, which already comprises a plethora of options, including the TVS iQube.

However, the TVS iQube has established itself as one of the more trusted electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. So, let's compare the two scooters and see how they stack up against each other on paper.

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Range And Pricing

Model Battery IDC Range Effective Starting Price Simple Wave S 2.2 kWh 110 km ₹1,09,999 Simple Wave S LCD 2.7 kWh 132 km ₹1,39,999 Simple Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh 132 km ₹1,49,999 Simple Wave LCD 3.7 kWh 171 Km ₹1,59,999 Simple Wave TFT 3.7 kWh 171 Km ₹1,74,999 Simple Wave+ 5 kWh 243 Km ₹1,89,999 iQube 2.3 2.3 kWh 114 km ₹1,11,310 iQube 3.1 3.1 kWh 123 km ₹1,29,256 iQube 3.5 3.5 kWh 145 km ₹1,36,586 iQube S 4.7 4.7 kWh 175 km ₹1,56,490 iQube ST 5.3 5.3 kWh 212 km ₹1,76,877

The TVS iQube is originally priced at Rs 1.22 lakh. However, after factoring in the applicable government subsidy, the effective price comes to Rs 1.11 Lakh which is around Rs 11,000 lower. This is not a permanent price reduction. It is the effective price after applicable subsidies, and the final price depends on the time and location of registration.

Meanwhile, the TVS iQube with the 5.3 kWh battery pack offers a claimed IDC range of 212 km and is priced at Rs 1.76 lakh, making it Rs 13,122 cheaper than the Simple Wave, which is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh. However, the Simple Wave gets a larger 5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 243 km.



Also Read: Simple Wave Electric Scooter Full Prices Announced: 5 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Powertrain

Specification Simple Energy Wave S TVS iQube 2.3 kWh Battery capacity 2.2 kWh 2.3 kWh Battery type Lithium-ion Lithium-ion IDC range 110 km 114 km Top speed 90 km/h 68 km/h Peak power 8.6 bhp 4.9 bhp Peak torque 72 Nm 140 Nm Riding modes Ride, Eco, ECOX Power, Eco and Ride



On the powertrain front, Simple Energy looks like a well-balanced electric scooter. With its 2.2 kWh battery, the motor produces 8.6 bhp and 72 Nm of peak wheel torque, allowing the scooter to reach a top speed of 90 kmph. Overall, it looks like a well-packaged offering at the Rs 1.10 lakh price point. It is worth noting that the torque figure mentioned here is based on peak wheel torque, and the actual motor torque may vary.



Also Read: Simple Wave: In Pictures

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Dimensions





Specification Simple Energy Wave S TVS iQube 2.3 kWh Front wheel 12-inch 12-inch Rear wheel 12-inch 12-inch Front suspension Telescopic Telescopic Rear suspension Twin Shocks Hydraulic twin-tube Front brake Disc Disc Rear brake Drum Drum Wheelbase 1,347 mm 1,301 mm Ground clearance 175 mm 157 mm Seat height 775 mm 770 mm Storage 70 litres 32 litres Kerb weight 120 Kg 109 kg Body construction Tubular steel frame Tubular structure

The Simple Wave has a 46mm longer wheelbase, which also contributes to the 70 litres of storage space. This storage space is spread across three compartments, including a 63-litre under-seat storage compartment, a 3-litre glovebox and a unique 4-litre auxiliary storage space integrated into the side panels. The new side storage compartment is called ‘Pill’, according to the company and comes at an additional cost.

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Charging

Specification Simple Energy Wave S TVS iQube 2.3 kWh Charging 750W onboard charger Off-board charger 0–80% charging 2 hours 15 minutes 2 hours 50 minutes Battery protection IP67 IP67 Regenerative braking Yes Yes

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Features

In terms of features, both the Simple Energy Wave and TVS iQube come equipped with connected technology, multiple riding modes and digital instrument clusters. The Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch negative LCD unit higher variants getting Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and OTA updates. The iQube is available with a 5-inch TFT display on select variants and supports connected features through the TVS SmartXonnect system.



The TVS iQube is a decently practical electric scooter. However, the biggest advantage for Simple Energy is its 70-litre storage space. EVs are often considered for their practicality, and Simple Energy has gone well ahead with the amount of storage space it offers. However, TVS’s extensive service network makes the iQube more appealing in terms of ownership and after-sales service.