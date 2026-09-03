Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared
- Both scooters have a price difference of around Rs 1,000
- The Simple Wave gets a 5 kWh battery and offers a claimed IDC range of 243 km
- The TVS iQube offers a claimed range of 212 km with its 5.3 kWh battery
The Simple Wave is the brand's most affordable electric scooter on offer, but its affordable positioning does not mean it compromises on features or specifications. The Wave gets several first-in-segment features, making it a strong competitor in the electric scooter segment. With the Wave, Simple Energy has entered the family-oriented segment, which already comprises a plethora of options, including the TVS iQube.
However, the TVS iQube has established itself as one of the more trusted electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. So, let's compare the two scooters and see how they stack up against each other on paper.
Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Range And Pricing
|Model
|Battery
|IDC Range
|Effective Starting Price
|Simple Wave S
|2.2 kWh
|110 km
|₹1,09,999
|Simple Wave S LCD
|2.7 kWh
|132 km
|₹1,39,999
|Simple Wave S TFT
|2.7 kWh
|132 km
|₹1,49,999
|Simple Wave LCD
|3.7 kWh
|171 Km
|₹1,59,999
|Simple Wave TFT
|3.7 kWh
|171 Km
|₹1,74,999
|Simple Wave+
|5 kWh
|243 Km
|₹1,89,999
|iQube 2.3
|2.3 kWh
|114 km
|₹1,11,310
|iQube 3.1
|3.1 kWh
|123 km
|₹1,29,256
|iQube 3.5
|3.5 kWh
|145 km
|₹1,36,586
|iQube S 4.7
|4.7 kWh
|175 km
|₹1,56,490
|iQube ST 5.3
|5.3 kWh
|212 km
|₹1,76,877
The TVS iQube is originally priced at Rs 1.22 lakh. However, after factoring in the applicable government subsidy, the effective price comes to Rs 1.11 Lakh which is around Rs 11,000 lower. This is not a permanent price reduction. It is the effective price after applicable subsidies, and the final price depends on the time and location of registration.
Meanwhile, the TVS iQube with the 5.3 kWh battery pack offers a claimed IDC range of 212 km and is priced at Rs 1.76 lakh, making it Rs 13,122 cheaper than the Simple Wave, which is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh. However, the Simple Wave gets a larger 5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 243 km.
Also Read: Simple Wave Electric Scooter Full Prices Announced: 5 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh
Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Powertrain
|Specification
|Simple Energy Wave S
|TVS iQube 2.3 kWh
|Battery capacity
|2.2 kWh
|2.3 kWh
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion
|Lithium-ion
|IDC range
|110 km
|114 km
|Top speed
|90 km/h
|68 km/h
|Peak power
|8.6 bhp
|4.9 bhp
|Peak torque
|72 Nm
|140 Nm
|Riding modes
|Ride, Eco, ECOX
|Power, Eco and Ride
On the powertrain front, Simple Energy looks like a well-balanced electric scooter. With its 2.2 kWh battery, the motor produces 8.6 bhp and 72 Nm of peak wheel torque, allowing the scooter to reach a top speed of 90 kmph. Overall, it looks like a well-packaged offering at the Rs 1.10 lakh price point. It is worth noting that the torque figure mentioned here is based on peak wheel torque, and the actual motor torque may vary.
Also Read: Simple Wave: In Pictures
Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Dimensions
|Specification
|Simple Energy Wave S
|TVS iQube 2.3 kWh
|Front wheel
|12-inch
|12-inch
|Rear wheel
|12-inch
|12-inch
|Front suspension
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Rear suspension
|Twin Shocks
|Hydraulic twin-tube
|Front brake
|Disc
|Disc
|Rear brake
|Drum
|Drum
|Wheelbase
|1,347 mm
|1,301 mm
|Ground clearance
|175 mm
|157 mm
|Seat height
|775 mm
|770 mm
|Storage
|70 litres
|32 litres
|Kerb weight
|120 Kg
|109 kg
|Body construction
|Tubular steel frame
|Tubular structure
The Simple Wave has a 46mm longer wheelbase, which also contributes to the 70 litres of storage space. This storage space is spread across three compartments, including a 63-litre under-seat storage compartment, a 3-litre glovebox and a unique 4-litre auxiliary storage space integrated into the side panels. The new side storage compartment is called ‘Pill’, according to the company and comes at an additional cost.
Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Charging
|Specification
|Simple Energy Wave S
|TVS iQube 2.3 kWh
|Charging
|750W onboard charger
|Off-board charger
|0–80% charging
|2 hours 15 minutes
|2 hours 50 minutes
|Battery protection
|IP67
|IP67
|Regenerative braking
|Yes
|Yes
Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Features
In terms of features, both the Simple Energy Wave and TVS iQube come equipped with connected technology, multiple riding modes and digital instrument clusters. The Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch negative LCD unit higher variants getting Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and OTA updates. The iQube is available with a 5-inch TFT display on select variants and supports connected features through the TVS SmartXonnect system.
The TVS iQube is a decently practical electric scooter. However, the biggest advantage for Simple Energy is its 70-litre storage space. EVs are often considered for their practicality, and Simple Energy has gone well ahead with the amount of storage space it offers. However, TVS’s extensive service network makes the iQube more appealing in terms of ownership and after-sales service.
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Simple Energy
One*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.53 - 1.78 Lakh
- Simple Energy
OneS*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.6 - 1.65 Lakh
- Simple Energy
Ultra*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.35 Lakh
- Simple Energy
Wave*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 - 1.9 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWB*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
Hilux*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-V*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
Brezza*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi Spider*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350h*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-04
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Sep 3, 2026Simple Wave Electric Scooter Full Prices Announced: 5 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 1.90 LakhThe Wave is offered with four battery pack options with prices starting at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 3, 2026Kia Sorento India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?Prices for the Sorento SUV will be announced tomorrow along with India-spec details.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 3, 2026Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains ReshuffledUpdates to the powertrain include the deletion of a manual gearbox for the 1.2 Hyperion T-GDI engine; the top trim level is now available with an automatic gearbox only.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 2, 2026Simple Wave vs Ather Konarc: Battery, Range, Performance, Features ComparedThe Simple Wave packs more range, power and storage than the Ather Konarc, but Ather counters with a longer list of useful everyday features and a lower starting price.5 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 2, 2026Simple Wave: In PicturesSimple has launched the Wave at Rs 1.10 lakh, making it the brand’s most affordable electric scooter.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 2, 2026Simple Wave Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh; Up To 243 Km RangeSimple Energy has entered the family electric scooter segment with the new Wave, offered in six configurations with up to 243 km of claimed IDC range.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Sep 2, 2026Konarc Is The Rizta That Works For Everyone -- Including Ather Energy | FIRST RIDE REVIEWFor the slow-but-sure Ather, the Rizta was the foot in the door -- the similarly-capable Konarc, purpose-built to win over every Indian family, is built to kick that very door down.10 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 1, 2026Volvo EX90 Review: Understated Luxury Meets Electric PerformanceThe Volvo EX90 is a massive, fully electric luxury SUV that combines understated design, a tech-heavy cabin, plenty of comfort, and a capable electric powertrain. But does it get everything right?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 25, 20262026 Hero Xoom 160 Review: Maxi-mum Potential!With styling and proportions that goes into actual maxi-scooter territory, a liquid-cooled engine and large 14-inch wheels, the Hero Xoom 160 holds a lot of promise. But should you buy it?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Aug 19, 20262026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?Along with the extra rear legroom, the new BMW X1 LWB offers more features, more safety tech, and a more powerful petrol engine. But do these updates actually make it a better SUV?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Aug 17, 2026Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS First Ride Review: The Most Tech-Loaded Pulsar Yet?The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS brings more power, new-age electronics and sharper styling to the familiar 160cc Pulsar formula.5 mins read