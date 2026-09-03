logo
Select City

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 03, 2026, 06:21 PM
Follow us on
Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • Both scooters have a price difference of around Rs 1,000
  • The Simple Wave gets a 5 kWh battery and offers a claimed IDC range of 243 km
  • The TVS iQube offers a claimed range of 212 km with its 5.3 kWh battery

The Simple Wave is the brand's most affordable electric scooter on offer, but its affordable positioning does not mean it compromises on features or specifications. The Wave gets several first-in-segment features, making it a strong competitor in the electric scooter segment. With the Wave, Simple Energy has entered the family-oriented segment, which already comprises a plethora of options, including the TVS iQube.

However, the TVS iQube has established itself as one of the more trusted electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. So, let's compare the two scooters and see how they stack up against each other on paper.

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Range And Pricing

ModelBatteryIDC RangeEffective Starting Price
Simple Wave S 2.2 kWh110 km₹1,09,999
Simple Wave S LCD2.7 kWh132 km₹1,39,999
Simple Wave S TFT2.7 kWh 132 km₹1,49,999
Simple Wave LCD3.7 kWh171 Km₹1,59,999
Simple Wave TFT3.7 kWh171 Km₹1,74,999
Simple Wave+5 kWh243 Km ₹1,89,999
iQube 2.32.3 kWh114 km₹1,11,310
iQube 3.13.1 kWh123 km₹1,29,256
iQube 3.53.5 kWh145 km₹1,36,586
iQube S 4.74.7 kWh175 km₹1,56,490
iQube ST 5.35.3 kWh212 km₹1,76,877

The TVS iQube is originally priced at Rs 1.22 lakh. However, after factoring in the applicable government subsidy, the effective price comes to Rs 1.11 Lakh which is around Rs 11,000 lower. This is not a permanent price reduction. It is the effective price after applicable subsidies, and the final price depends on the time and location of registration.

Meanwhile, the TVS iQube with the 5.3 kWh battery pack offers a claimed IDC range of 212 km and is priced at Rs 1.76 lakh, making it Rs 13,122 cheaper than the Simple Wave, which is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh. However, the Simple Wave gets a larger 5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 243 km.


Also Read: Simple Wave Electric Scooter Full Prices Announced: 5 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Powertrain

SpecificationSimple Energy Wave STVS iQube 2.3 kWh
Battery capacity2.2 kWh2.3 kWh
Battery typeLithium-ionLithium-ion
IDC range110 km114 km
Top speed90 km/h68 km/h
Peak power8.6 bhp4.9 bhp
Peak torque72 Nm 140 Nm
Riding modesRide, Eco, ECOX Power, Eco and Ride


On the powertrain front, Simple Energy looks like a well-balanced electric scooter. With its 2.2 kWh battery, the motor produces 8.6 bhp and 72 Nm of peak wheel torque, allowing the scooter to reach a top speed of 90 kmph. Overall, it looks like a well-packaged offering at the Rs 1.10 lakh price point. It is worth noting that the torque figure mentioned here is based on peak wheel torque, and the actual motor torque may vary.


Also Read: Simple Wave: In Pictures

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Dimensions


Simple Wave TVS i Qube 3

SpecificationSimple Energy Wave STVS iQube 2.3 kWh
Front wheel12-inch12-inch
Rear wheel12-inch12-inch
Front suspensionTelescopicTelescopic
Rear suspensionTwin ShocksHydraulic twin-tube
Front brakeDiscDisc
Rear brakeDrumDrum
Wheelbase1,347 mm1,301 mm
Ground clearance175 mm157 mm
Seat height775 mm770 mm
Storage70 litres32 litres
Kerb weight120 Kg109 kg
Body constructionTubular steel frameTubular structure

The Simple Wave has a 46mm longer wheelbase, which also contributes to the 70 litres of storage space. This storage space is spread across three compartments, including a 63-litre under-seat storage compartment, a 3-litre glovebox and a unique 4-litre auxiliary storage space integrated into the side panels. The new side storage compartment is called ‘Pill’, according to the company and comes at an additional cost.

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Charging

SpecificationSimple Energy Wave STVS iQube 2.3 kWh
Charging750W onboard chargerOff-board charger
0–80% charging2 hours 15 minutes 2 hours 50 minutes
Battery protectionIP67IP67
Regenerative brakingYesYes

Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Features

Simple Wave TVS i Qube 1

In terms of features, both the Simple Energy Wave and TVS iQube come equipped with connected technology, multiple riding modes and digital instrument clusters. The Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch negative LCD unit higher variants getting Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and OTA updates. The iQube is available with a 5-inch TFT display on select variants and supports connected features through the TVS SmartXonnect system.

The TVS iQube is a decently practical electric scooter. However, the biggest advantage for Simple Energy is its 70-litre storage space. EVs are often considered for their practicality, and Simple Energy has gone well ahead with the amount of storage space it offers. However, TVS’s extensive service network makes the iQube more appealing in terms of ownership and after-sales service.

# electric vehicles# Electric Two Wheelers# Two wheeler# EVs in India# electric scooters# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
AD

Learn more about

Simple Energy Wave
Simple Energy Wave
Variants
Images
Colors
**Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.1 - 1.9 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Wave Specifications
View Wave Features
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • Articles
  • Simple Energy Wave vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared