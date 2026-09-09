Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 411: Differences Explained
- New Himalayan 440 gets a slightly bigger 443 cc engine
- Comes with a 6-speed gearbox and updated brake calipers
- Design remains the same, but gets updated display and new colours
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 is India’s first homegrown adventure motorcycle, launched in 2016. The Himalayan 411 was discontinued in November 2023, just after the Himalayan 450 was launched, with more performance, technology and capability. While the Himalayan 450 offered kit, capability and performance, it also became significantly more expensive than the Himalayan 411.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched at Rs. 2.29 Lakh
Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, launched on September 4, 2026, at a price of Rs. 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom), attempts to make the Himalayan more accessible and affordable to many newbie adventure riders. While the 450 may offer more performance, capability and superior components, the 440 attempts to re-create the simplicity of the original Himalayan – with a long-stroke air- and oil-cooled engine with low-end torque and performance which will not intimidate many new riders.
Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 411: Engine & Gearbox
The most noteworthy change on the new Himalayan 440 is in the powertrain, with a slightly bigger displacement engine and a six-speed gearbox. In essence, the Himalayan 440 shares the same engine with the Scram 440. The 443 cc engine puts out 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm – an increase of just 1.4 bhp and 2 Nm more than the 411 cc engine of the earlier Himalayan 411.
And unlike the 5-speed gearbox of the 411, the new 440 gets a six-speed gearbox with revised gear ratios. The overdrive sixth cog is expected to make highway cruising more relaxed, carrying higher speeds at relatively lower engine rpms than the 411. This should make long distance touring on the Himalayan 440 more relaxed and comfortable.
Strengthened Chassis & Updated Braking Hardware
Before the Himalayan 411 was discontinued in 2023, the half-duplex split-cradle main frame was already updated and strengthened. Now, Royal Enfield says the 440 gets a strengthened rear sub-frame. The steel tube construction remains the same, but the grade of steel is different, making it stronger for added load carrying capability.
The braking system, particularly the rotors, remain the same as the 411. The new Himalayan 440 also has a 300 mm single disc up front and a 240 mm rear disc. Royal Enfield says the brake calipers on the 440 are bigger (also shared with the Scram 440) and should offer better stopping power than the 411.
New Headlight, Tripper Pod & Display
The Himalayan 440 gets a new LED headlight, which is said to offer better illumination and throw. The instrument console has been updated as well, with the analogue tachometer and compass now replaced by a single Tripper navigation pod.
Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 411: What Remains the Same?
The overall design and silhouette of the Himalayan 440 remain identical to the 411. In fact, at a distance, it’s hard to tell any difference at all, except for the new colour options – three in all, on the 440. The 440 now comes in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White, names taken from different regions in the Himalayas.
The 21-inch front wheel, along with the 17-inch rear wheel wire spoke wheel combination is carried over, along with the tube-type tyres.
Suspension hardware is identical with 41 mm telescopic forks with 200 mm travel and rear monoshock with 180 mm travel. Ground clearance continues to be 220 mm as is the 800 mm saddle height and 199 kg kerb weight.
Himalayan 440 Vs Himalayan 411: Price Difference
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 has been launched at Rs. 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom) which gives it very good value. Compared to the Himalayan 450, it’s nearly Rs. 80,000 more affordable and Royal Enfield has yet managed to price it at what the 411 was priced at in 2023 before it was discontinued, when it was priced from Rs. 2.15 lakh to Rs. 2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom).
With a slight bump in performance, a six-speed gearbox, better brakes and new colours, the Himalayan 440 certainly offers a good choice for adventure riders who appreciate simplicity and relaxed performance. We will be riding the new Himalayan 440 soon, so look out for our first impressions.
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