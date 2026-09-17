2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Breaks Cover

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2027 Ninja H2, which comes after the recent speculations on the homologation filings and teaser images. The latest version retains the familiar silhouette of the supercharged flagship motorcycle but gets several mechanical and hardware updates underneath.

The biggest change is the engine, which has been revised to meet Euro 5+ emission standards. Kawasaki has also reworked several internal components, while the updated bike is claimed to offer stronger torque in the low- and mid-range. The Ninja H2 continues with its 998cc supercharged inline-four, but Kawasaki has redesigned the impeller and intake system, along with the pistons, cylinder head and crankshaft.

The exhaust system has been changed as well. The previous twin-exhaust setup has been replaced by a single-sided exhaust, similar to the configuration used on the Ninja H2 SX and Z H2.

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Next, the motorcycle also gets new braking hardware. The previous Brembo Stylema front calipers have been replaced by Brembo Hypure four-piston calipers for even better braking performance.

Another notable update is the instrument cluster, which now combines an analogue tachometer with a TFT display. The setup appears similar to the unit used on the Ninja H2 SX and provides access to the motorcycle's electronic rider aids, including selectable power modes, traction control and cruise control.

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The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2 has so far been announced for the UK, where it is priced at £28,600, equivalent to around Rs 36.90 lakh. The Ninja H2 was discontinued in India several years ago, and while there is no confirmation whether the 2027 model will make it to India, one can expect it to be launched towards the end of this year.