Kawasaki KLX230 Gets Dearer For MY2027; Price Increased By Rs 35,000

Kawasaki India has updated the KLX230 for the 2027 model year, pricing the dual-sport motorcycle at Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The revision makes the bike Rs 35,000 more expensive than the MY2026 version, with no corresponding changes to its design, features or mechanical package.

Kawasaki also launched the MY2027 KLX230 S, a lower-seat-height version aimed at shorter riders which also carries the same sticker price. Alongside the road-legal KLX230, Kawasaki has introduced the MY2027 KLX230R S. Unlike the standard model, the KLX230R S is intended exclusively for off-road riding and closed-course use. It is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The KLX230 is the Japanese manufacturer's entry-level dual-sport offering continues to target riders looking for a lightweight motorcycle that can comfortably transition between trails and public roads. While the price has gone up, Kawasaki has not announced any upgrades or explained the reason behind the increase.

Power comes from the familiar 233cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 18.7bhp and 19Nm of torque. The motor is housed in a lightweight chassis that helps keep kerb weight to 139kg, making the KLX230 one of the more approachable off-road-focused motorcycles currently on sale in India.

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Suspension hardware remains unchanged as well. The motorcycle continues to use long-travel telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, offering 220mm and 223mm of wheel travel respectively. Ground clearance and suspension travel remain among the bike's strongest attributes, although the 880mm seat height may still be intimidating for some riders.

Visually, the MY2027 KLX230 is identical to the outgoing model. Buyers can choose between Lime Green and Battle Grey paint schemes, both of which have been carried over without any notable graphic updates. A fresh colour option or revised graphics package could have helped distinguish the new model year from its predecessor.

With its lightweight nature, simple mechanical package and genuine off-road capability, the KLX230 remains a niche but appealing option for trail enthusiasts. However, the steep price increase for the MY2027 model is likely to raise questions among prospective buyers, particularly given the absence of any meaningful changes or updates.