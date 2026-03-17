Kawasaki Ninja H2 SXE Available With Rs 2.50 Lakh Discount

Kawasaki India is offering a discount of Rs 2.50 lakh on the MY25 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE. The offer is valid until March 31, 2026, bringing the effective ex-showroom price down to Rs 33.78 lakh from the earlier Rs 36.28 lakh.

The Ninja H2 SX SE is Kawasaki’s flagship sport-tourer, derived from the H2 hypersport platform. Powering the motorcycle is a 998cc, liquid-cooled, supercharged inline-four engine that produces 207 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of electronics and rider aids, the H2 SX SE comes equipped with radar-based systems like forward collision warning and blind spot detection. Additional safety features include an emergency stop signal, tyre pressure monitoring system, while other features of interest include Auto headlights, 6.5-inch TFT, launch control, traction control, and adaptive cruise control.

Alongside this offer, Kawasaki India is also providing discounts on other models in its lineup until the end of the month. These include the MY24 Ninja 300 (Rs 28,000 off), MY25 Ninja 650 (Rs 22,000 off), and the Ninja ZX-10R (Rs 2.89 lakh off), among others.

