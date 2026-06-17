2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched At Rs 5.76 lakh
- Price hiked by Rs 10,000
- Continues with the 451 cc parallel-twin engine
- Offered in a single lime green paint option
Just days after reports surfaced online suggesting that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 could be discontinued in India due to a lack of E20 compliance and relatively slow sales, India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2026 Ninja 500 at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The update is a minor one, with the motorcycle remaining mechanically unchanged while gaining E20 compatibility for the new model year and is now Rs 10,000 more expensive than before.
Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Offered With Rs 2.89 Lakh Discount
Apart from the compliance update, the 2026 Ninja 500 is now offered in Kawasaki's signature Lime Green colour scheme and carries over the same design and hardware package as before.
The Ninja 500 was introduced in India in 2024 as the successor to the Ninja 400. While it retained much of its predecessor's underpinnings, including the steel trellis frame, Kawasaki equipped it with a larger and more powerful engine. Power comes from a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor producing 44.38 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch.
Suspension duties continue to be handled by telescopic front forks with 120 mm of travel and a rear monoshock offering 130 mm of wheel travel. The braking setup remains unchanged as well, comprising a 310 mm semi-floating front disc with a dual-piston caliper and a 220 mm rear disc paired with a dual-piston caliper.
The motorcycle's dimensions have also been carried over for the new model year. The Ninja 500 retains its 785 mm seat height, 1,375 mm wheelbase, 145 mm ground clearance, 14-litre fuel tank and 171 kg kerb weight.
Also Read: Kawasaki Patents Modular Electric Motorcycle Platform
Feature highlights include a full LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access vehicle information through their mobile devices. The styling remains familiar as well, with twin LED headlamps, sharp fairing lines and a front fascia inspired by larger motorcycles in the Ninja family.
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