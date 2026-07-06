Upcoming Bentley Electric SUV Named Torcal; Debut On September 23

Bentley’s first production EV has a name – Torcal. Set to share its underpinnings with the new Porsche Cayenne Electric, the Torcal will be Bentley’s fourth model line alongside the Bentayga, Continental and Flying Spur and will make its global debut on September 23, 2026.

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Dubbed a ‘Luxury Urban SUV’ by Bentley Motors CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser, the new Bentley EV is set to be underpinned by VW’s new Premium Platform Electric architecture used in the new Cayenne Electric and the Audi A6 E-Tron. The luxury carmaker has previously confirmed that the new EV will measure under 5 metres in length – meaning it could sit below the full-fat Bentayga in the pecking order, and will pack in ‘industry-leading technology’, including rapid charging at a rate of 160 km in 7 minutes.

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So far, Bentley has only provided glimpses of the Torcal’s design – one showcasing the covered SUV in profile and the second image showcasing part of the SUV’s undisguised rear end. From what we can tell, the Torcal will get slim horizontal bar-type light guides front and rear with a unique crystal-like patterning inside. The rear windshield is gently reclined, and a roof mounted spoiler too is visible.

I profile, there look to be some stylistic similarities to the new Cayenne EV, particularly in the long flattish roof and the bulge over the rear wheels. Images of test cars on European roads suggest that the Torcal will feature a headlamp design reminiscent of the new Continental and Flying Spur, while the Bentley grille is expected to be enclosed and likely to feature an illuminated surround.

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Spy shots of the cabin, meanwhile, have revealed elements such as a portrait-style curved central touchscreen – similar to the Cayenne – and wiper and indicator controls similar to what Audi is offering on its new-gen models such as the new Q7.

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Powertrain details remain under wraps, though we expect it to also use the battery packs offered in the Cayenne Electric – a 113 kWh unit - with power likely to be sourced from a dual-motor set-up. Still, final outputs remain up in the air.

Expect Bentley to reveal more details of its first-ever EV in the coming months ahead of its global debut.