2027 Bentley Flying Spur Debuts With Continental GT-Like Face, 671 bhp V8 PHEV Option
- First Bentley sedan since 1962 to drop quad headlamp setup
- Gets new 671 bhp V8 PHEV powertrain option
- Buyers can now option 21-speaker 'Naim for Mulliner' audio system from Batur
Bentley has unveiled the updated fourth-gen Flying Spur – its flagship sedan, with styling, tech and powertrain updates. Originally unveiled in 2024, the fourth-gen Flying Spur receives design updates bringing it in line with the latest Continental GT family while also marking the first time a Bentley sedan has been offered without the iconic quad headlight set-up since 1962.
Also read: New Bentley Continental GT S Debuts As Sportier Alternative To Standard CGT
The Flying Spur now gets the more oval-shaped headlights with integrated LED eyebrows from the Continental, replacing the iconic quad headlight arrangement. The bumpers also get redesigned vents. Moving to the sides, the slim fender vent behind the front wheels has been deleted, while around the back, the taillamps get revised LED light guides, and the boot lid design has also been tweaked. Rounding out the changes are new 22-inch wheel options for the Azure and the new S.
Also read: Bentley Supersports Is The Most Insane Flying B Ever
Speaking of the Flying Spur S, the new variant of Bentley’s sedan brings the total variant count to five and adds the option of a less powerful plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain to the line-up under the full-fat 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of the Flying Spur Speed. The PHEV drivetrain in the S develops a peak 671 bhp and 930 Nm – good enough for the sedan to hit 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. The S also gets adaptive suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, an active anti-roll system, and a torque vectoring system as standard.
Cosmetically, the Flying Spur S stands out with darkened elements, including a darkened grille finish, tinted headlamps and taillamps, black mirror caps and side sill extensions, and a dark-tinted exhaust finisher for the sport exhaust.
Also read: Bentley Confirms First EV To Debut In Late 2026; Teases Limited-Run Continental GT SuperSport
Moving to the cabin, the biggest updates come in the form of new upholstery, trim and embroidery options under the new Virtuoso Collection. Buyers also get the option to spec the 21-speaker ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system – originally developed for the Batur - onto the Flying Spur. The system itself is a £25,000 (Over Rs 32 lakh) option before tax.
Also read: Bentley India Opens First Showrooms In Mumbai, Bengaluru
Bentley says that the order books for the new Flying Spur are open, with deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.
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