New Delhi

Bentley Opens Its First Showroom In India In Mumbai

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
2025-10-10 19:03:16
Key Highlights
  • First showroom located at Nariman Point
  • Showcases the Bentayga EWB, Continental GT, and Flying Spur
  • Two more showrooms to open in Bengaluru and Delhi, respectively

Luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has officially opened its first showroom in the Indian market in Mumbai. The new experience centre, located at Nariman Point, has been set up in partnership with Infinity Cars and is under the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) umbrella, which welcomed the British marque in July 2025.

Bentley Motors First India Showroom Details Location Cars Images 2
The Mumbai showroom showcases the Bentayga SUV, Continental GT, and the Flying Spur. While prices for these cars haven’t been revealed yet, customers can place orders through the dealership.

To handle its operations locally, Bentley has established a new entity called Bentley India, a group company under SAVWIPL. This division will oversee sales, marketing, and after-sales services in the country. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director of Bentley India, tasked with driving the company’s growth strategy in the region.

Bentley Motors First India Showroom Details Location Cars Images 1

Initially, Bentley India will operate through three dealership partners, beginning with Mumbai and Bengaluru, followed by a New Delhi outlet in the near future.

