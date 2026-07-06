Ducati Desmo450 SM Revealed At World Ducati Week
- Ducati Desmo450 SM unveiled at Misano
- Upcoming model showcased at World Ducati Week
- Full details and specifications to be announced in September
Ducati has revealed a pre-production version of its upcoming Desmo450 SM supermoto at Misano World Circuit. The Desmo450 SM marks 100 years of the brand and was unveiled as part of the World Ducati Week celebrations in Misano. So far, the Desmo450 SM has only been revealed, and full details, including specifications will only be announced in September.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review
The competition-only bike is based on the Desmo450 MX motocross bike has been specifically designed for supermoto racing, featuring dedicated brakes, suspension, engine components and specific bodywork elements. It features a 449.6 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Desmo450 MX, and in that version it puts out 62.6 bhp and 53.5 Nm.
Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Review
The styling is typical supermoto, with a minimalistic design and the prototype has already been used in racing, piloted by five-time Supermoto World Champion Marc Reiner Schmidt. Ducati has confirmed that the 450 SM has already secured victories during its first competitive racing outings.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 EDS Unveiled
Without doubt, the Desmo450 SM will be a niche product and will be be kitted out with top-spec components, including manually-adjustable Showa suspension, and specially developed braking hardware, as well as sporting the signature supermoto design language. However, being a competition-only model, it will be an extremely niche proposition, and perhaps not even make it to the India market.
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