Ducati Desmo450 EDS Unveiled; Coming To India In 2027
- Ducati's first purpose-built enduro motorcycle.
- Features a desmodromic 450cc single-cylinder engine.
- India launch confirmed for Q1 2027.
Ducati has unveiled the Desmo450 EDS, its first modern enduro motorcycle. Based on the Desmo450 MX motocross bike, the EDS has been reworked for enduro use with revised suspension, engine tuning, gearing and a larger fuel tank.
Power comes from a 450cc single-cylinder engine with Ducati's signature desmodromic valve timing, making it the only motorcycle in its class to feature the technology. Ducati says the engine has been tuned to deliver stronger low- and mid-range torque, smoother power delivery and better control over technical terrain. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring enduro-specific ratios.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only Dirt
The Desmo450 EDS rides on a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame, suspended by a dedicated Showa setup with a 49 mm fork offering 310 mm of travel. The bike rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination fitted with Metzeler Six Days Extreme tyres, while braking duties are handled by Brembo calipers and Galfer discs.
Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Lands In India; Costs A Cool Rs 1 Crore
Other highlights include an 8.5-litre fuel tank, full protection package comprising hand guards and engine guards, LED lighting and an LCD instrument console. Riders opting for the Ducati Performance racing kit also gain access to Ducati Traction Control, Launch Control, Engine Brake Control and a Quickshifter. Ducati has also equipped the Desmo450 EDS with an adaptive maintenance system that monitors engine wear and adjusts service intervals based on riding conditions and usage.
The Ducati Desmo450 EDS is scheduled for launch in India in Q1 2027 and will be available at selected dealerships.
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