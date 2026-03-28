Superleggera V4 Centenario Debuts As The Most Extreme Road-Legal Ducati

Ducati has revealed the most exotic iteration of the Panigale V4, the Superleggera V4 Centenario, as a part of the Italian manufacturer’s 100th anniversary with what it calls its most extreme road-legal motorcycle to date. Limited to just 500 numbered units globally, the Centenario builds on Ducati’s Superleggera lineage while pushing the boundaries across parameters.

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Powering the motorcycle is the Desmosedici Stradale R 1100 engine, a 1,103 cc V4 unit that produces 228 bhp in standard road-legal form. With the supplied racing exhaust and track configuration, output increases to 247 bhp, resulting in a claimed power-to-weight ratio of 1.48 bhp per kg. Peak torque stands at 117.6 Nm, going up to 126.3 Nm in the track specification.

One of the main talking points of the Superleggera V4 Centenario is the extensive use of carbon fibre. The frame, subframe, swingarm and even the wheels are made from carbon fibre, contributing to a kerb weight of just 173 kg. With the racing kit installed, this drops further to 167 kg. Ducati says this makes it one of the lightest and most advanced production motorcycles ever built.

The Centenario also introduces several world-firsts for a road-legal motorcycle. It is the first to feature carbon-ceramic brake discs, developed with Brembo, offering improved thermal stability and reduced weight compared to conventional steel units. The braking setup is paired with GP4-HY monoblock calipers. It is also the first road bike to use an Öhlins NPX 25/30 fork with carbon-fibre sleeves, aimed at reducing weight.

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Top-spec Öhlins components, including a pressurised front fork and a TTX36 GP rear shock with MotoGP-derived internals, handle suspension duties. The motorcycle also benefits from titanium components across the chassis and engine, further aiding weight reduction.

The engine itself features several lightweight, high-performance elements, including titanium intake valves, titanium connecting rods, a lightweight crankshaft with tungsten inserts, and redesigned pistons. Ducati has also incorporated its racing gearbox setup, which repositions neutral below first gear to improve shift precision during aggressive riding.

Visually, the Superleggera V4 Centenario debuts a new Rosso Centenario livery, created specifically to mark Ducati’s centenary celebrations. The design also draws inspiration from the brand’s racing heritage and will influence Ducati’s 2026 MotoGP and World Superbike liveries.

In addition to the standard model, Ducati will also offer 100 units of a special ‘Tricolore’ edition, featuring a heritage-inspired paint scheme that pays homage to iconic Ducati race bikes from the past.

Owners of the Superleggera V4 Centenario will also get access to exclusive experiences, including a MotoGP-style track event where select customers will have the opportunity to ride the Desmosedici GP race bike.